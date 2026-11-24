The Washington Commanders were already in deep trouble, sitting at 3-5-1 before the face-off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Monday’s game is testing their patience a little more. And Washington wide receiver Stefon Diggs could no longer hide his frustration as the cameras caught his raw reaction.

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“HEY! Throw the f****** ball!!!!” Diggs was caught saying as fans could only read his lips.

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It was only the second quarter, but Diggs lost his cool. Well, he had his reasons behind that outburst. At Northwest Stadium in Maryland, the Bengals had thwarted the Commanders.

The rain continued to disrupt Washington’s offensive rhythm, leaving its passing attack unable to generate much momentum. Diggs was visibly frustrated as the game progressed, with the Commanders’ first four possessions all ending in punts and offering the wide receiver little opportunity to make an impact.

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While the cameras were panned towards Diggs, it was evident that he seemingly hurled the expletives in the way of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Cameras caught him reviewing film on a tablet, seemingly unhappy that he had been open without receiving a pass. He had only one target and no receptions at the time. That opportunity came early in the opening drive, with Daniels looking for Diggs on third-and-9. The quarterback’s attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Washington without a first down on the possession.

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The fact that the Bengals weren’t exactly enjoying a smooth start either is what led Diggs to regret. Despite having Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading their offense, Cincinnati struggled to find its usual rhythm. Its first three possessions produced two punts and a turnover on downs, highlighting how difficult it was for both teams to generate early offensive momentum.

The Commanders’ offensive struggles soon became more apparent. They went three-and-out twice in their first four possessions, while Cincinnati dominated the time of possession and ran 30 plays to Washington’s 15 by the end of the Bengals’ first big drive.

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Well, when it comes to Diggs, things are a bit sensitive. He was released by the New England Patriots in March 2026.

Diggs’ contract situation presented a challenge for the Patriots, with his projected 2026 cap hit reaching $26.5 million. Faced with that financial burden, New England decided to move away without the veteran receiver. Signing with the Commanders as a free agent, he had a lot to prove this season. Diggs’ performance had just taken off.

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The victory over the New York Giants marked Diggs’ most productive outing of the season. He finished with a season-high 83 receiving yards and made the decisive play with a 32-yard touchdown to seal the win.