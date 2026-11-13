“We Are So Very Sorry”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Pays Emotional On-air Tribute to Longtime NBC Announcer Following His Sudden Passing at 64

The broadcasting world lost a gem on Wednesday, November 11, as longtime NBC announcer Dan Hicks passed away at the age of 64. An eminent name in the broadcasting world for decades, ESPN co-host Laura Rutledge paid tribute on NFL Live.

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“Incredibly sad news here for the NFL Live family,” Rutledge shared. “Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, the husband of ESPN’s Hannah Storm, died Wednesday after an acute illness. Dan was the best. Hannah always called him Dan the Man, because that’s exactly what he was. Kind, funny, smart as they come, and as talented a broadcaster as you’ll find. He and Hannah were married for over 30 years.

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“He knew that I struggled daily with the guilt of being away from my two children while working, and he told me, ‘I watched my wife deal with this for years.’ He was so quick to praise the hard work and talents of his wife, Hannah, finding any opportunity to highlight the North Star she is for their daughters. His loss is immeasurable. Hannah, we love you, and we are so very sorry.”

Rutledge’s tribute poured in after Storm’s statement confirmed Hicks’ demise.

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“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm said. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

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For 35 years, Hicks voice made sports like the Olympics, golf, and Notre Dame football so much better. He was best known for his work with golf, having been part of Tiger Woods’ 27 tournament victories.

Hicks’ association with NBC dates back to 1992, following an initial stint at CNN. He spent the early years of his NBC career announcing from the tower during the network’s golf broadcasts before moving into a bigger role in 2000 as its lead play-by-play announcer, per Golf Channel.

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It was a position that allowed him to call some of the most memorable moments in sports. He narrated the drama surrounding Tiger Woods’ playoff-forcing putt at the 2008 U.S. Open. An injured Woods was playing, and after the play, Hicks made what is regarded as his most famous call: “Expect anything different?”

“Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments,” the prestigious PGA Tour said in a statement. “The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him.”