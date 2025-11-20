“What Do I Have to Live For?”: Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Rants After Public Apology

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, continues to draw a lot of public attention, especially as her old comments about their relationship are brought up again. This interest has only grown recently with the circulating news about Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift. This high visibility has been a boost for Kayla, growing her social media following, which she uses for her personal brand and business ventures.

Through her recent Instagram stories, it looks like she is stepping into a storytime video with her viewers while driving, which she gives the name of carpool karaoke. In a recent, dramatic Instagram story she posted while driving, she told a memorable incident. She saw a stranger’s dog running loose in heavy traffic, with people just standing by. She tried to catch the dog, but it ran past her.

A man then approached her, and after finding out the dog wasn’t hers, he asked if she was “ready to die for someone else’s dog.” Kayla’s answer was an immediate “yes,” followed by her jokingly asking, “What do I have to live for?”

Imago Kayla Nicole (Image via Instagram/@iamkaylanicole)

Kayla is a sports journalist, media personality, and the founder of Tribe Therepē, a wellness brand that focuses on combining physical movement with mental health. Over time, she has shown herself to be a very strong, resilient person. She was recently recognized on Tuesday, November 18, as one of xoNecole’s It Girl 100 Class of 2025 in the Viral Voices category. In an interview with xoNecole, she talked about how she keeps herself grounded while dealing with the intense public scrutiny surrounding her life and career.

Despite her positive direction, there is one thing that keeps fans digging into her past: certain old, since-deleted social media posts that even Kayla herself has admitted she is not proud of.

Kayla Nicole apologizes for her past tweets

Earlier this month, Kayla Nicole faced intense backlash when comments she made years ago were shared widely online. The situation became so overwhelming that she decided the best move was to delete her X account. In a recent interview with xoNecole, she spoke candidly about the incident and how she handles the pressure of fame.

She said she prefers to take a break from the internet when things get too heavy for her to handle.

Kayla issued a sincere apology on Instagram regarding the old tweets. She expressed that she feels ashamed of the language she used many years ago and promised she would never use those words now. She stressed that she has since grown and learned, and she now fully understands how hurtful those past posts were. Her goal now, she says, is to always speak with care and kindness. As she said,

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago,” she began in a post on her Instagram Stories. “Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful, and completely wrong.”

The posts that we are referring to here were made in the years 2010 and 2014, where she used homophobic slurs, called Asian people rude, and used derogatory language for people belonging to Mexico and India.

The controversy has clearly changed how Kayla views social media. She explained that she now takes time to think carefully before sharing anything. She described the challenge of balancing authenticity with privacy, which she needs to understand to protect the parts of her life that matter the most to her.

“The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views,” she continued in her statement. “Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate,” she added.

Kayla Nicole’s career journey has been anything but typical. She began her career in Hollywood as an assistant at TMZ. She eventually moved into the sports world as a freelance sports reporter. Today, she hosts her own show, “The Pre-Game.” On the show, she offers a casual and easy discussion about sports, popular culture, and real-life topics.

Kayla Nicole is now committed to moving forward with honesty and growth, building a successful career that she once thought was completely out of her reach.