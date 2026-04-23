What Illness Does Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Have? Everything You Need to Know About Her Disease & Why She Uses a Wheelchair?

For every yard gained on the field, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is driven by a strength forged far from the gridiron: the unwavering resilience of his mother, Elsa, in her fight against a debilitating disease.

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Find out how resilient the mother-son duo was through this journey and what he explained about this challenge.

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Who Is Fernando Mendoza’s Mother?

Fernando’s mother, Elsa, who was a former University of Miami tennis player, is praised for her unwavering optimism, resilience, and close relationship with her son. He definitely gets his athletic DNA from his mother.

Elsa has always shown her love and affection for her son. In fact, she even wrote a letter to him before he got his Heisman trophy. The letter definitely is a tearjerker and shows the challenges that she had to go through to raise him. Mendoza has said it out loud, over and over, and he said it again during this run. Elsa Mendoza is his “why.”

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What Illness Does Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Have?

Doctors diagnosed Elsa Mendoza with multiple sclerosis. She has been suffering from the same for nearly 2 decades. But did she and her son give up? Absolutely not.

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Mendoza won the Heisman Memorial Trophy on Dec. 13, 2025. Multiple reports noted he became Indiana’s first Heisman winner. When he received the trophy, he did not make it about himself and dedicated the whole day and the trophy to his mother.

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“Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine,” he said. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my life. You’re my why. You’ve always been my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, courage, love, my first playbook, my playbook I’m going to carry through my side my entire life.”

Her daily fight had also motivated him and helped him to not give up. She received her MS diagnosis about 18 years ago. Her condition worsened after she contracted COVID-19, with multiple reports pegging that major decline to about five years ago.

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Why Does Fernando Mendoza’s Mother Use a Wheelchair?

Unfortunately, during COVID-19, her situation worsened, and her ability to walk was declining, so she had to opt for a wheelchair. But Fernando is careful not to frame his mother’s story as a tragedy.

He, in fact, represents her as the strongest standard. “You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope. It’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.”

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Elsa’s disease is not a source of sorrow but rather a catalyst for motivation for Fernando and his siblings. They used the research on MS and their own experiences to push money toward MS research and services. Multiple reports said Mendoza and his younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, raised more than $325,000 (as of February 2026) through efforts connected to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. One report labeled it the “Mendoza Brothers’ Fight Against MS” campaign.

In her letter to Fernando, Elsa mentioned her pride in how he dealt with this situation. “You’ve made it so much easier. And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible, by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen,” she expressed her pride.

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Has Fernando Mendoza Spoken About His Mother’s Illness Publicly?

Fernando frames his mother’s fight not as a sob story, but as a powerful lesson in strength and resilience.

Although Mendoza was aware of his mother’s diagnosis in 2008, he didn’t initially understand the full scope or severity of the disease. “I didn’t really understand it. I wasn’t dismissive of it; I just didn’t know what it was,” said the QB. Even years after her diagnosis, she kept it private from her sons (Fernando, Alberto, and Max) to avoid worrying them.

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Following her COVID-19 contraction, she underwent chemotherapy treatment to “reset” the immune system and stop it from attacking the central nervous system. While that treatment helped her illness, it brought a hard time for young Fernando. He had to manage the household activities, his mother, and even his younger brother at that time, “taking a leadership role,” as he put it.

How Has His Mother’s Illness Impacted Fernando Mendoza’s Life and Career?

Fernando had to multitask a lot in his career. With his father, a pediatric emergency doctor, often at the hospital, the teenage Fernando took on immense responsibility at home, from carrying his mother and driving his brother to school to managing household chores.

However, together, he and his family made it through the testing times, and today, the QB carries his mother’s will with each pass he throws. She was fighting her own battles with chemotherapy and blood work while he continued to play on the field for not only himself but her as well. None of them gave up.

At that time, Mendoza was a student-athlete at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. He was the backup QB on the team that won the 2019 FHSAA Class 8A State Championship. Like his mother, the son is a warrior.

“My mom has a fight against multiple sclerosis, and my mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything,” said Fernando on the Heisman Trophy podcast. “I probably talk to her about five times a day. And she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone this far in my football journey.”

His resilience and hard work are definitely inspiring not only his teammates but also the next generation. As for his mother, well, she is the OG superstar!