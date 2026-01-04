] with his fiancée, Steph Borregales. “It’s our Lord & Savior’s birthday, y’all. WHAT A MIGHTY GOD WE HAVE! Merry Christmas from the B fam to you!” The caption read, This message strongly points to Christian faith, as it directly refers to Jesus Christ as a “Lord & Savior.” While Andy does not preach or speak loudly about religion, his actions and words have shown quiet belief. His faith appears to be personal, respectful, and rooted in family values rather than public attention. Andy Borregales’s story is about more than football. It is about a Venezuelan family starting fresh in the United States, parents who believed when no one else did, and a kid who never stopped working. His Hispanic roots, American upbringing, and Christian faith all play a role in who he is today. From Miami to the NFL, Andy’s rise feels earned, honest, and grounded. What Is Andy Borregales’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

ByAnjali Thakur

Jan 4, 2026 | 4:00 PM EST

  • Andy Borregales carries Venezuelan roots while breaking into the NFL spotlight
  • Patriots draft Borregales sixth-round, elevating rare Venezuelan-born NFL presence
  • Family support, cultural identity, and faith quietly shape his early pro journey

Andy Borregales is not just another NFL kicker. His story is about family, hard work, and years of quiet effort behind the scenes. From a young kid kicking a ball for fun to playing on football’s biggest stage, the New England Patriots kicker’s journey is deeply tied to his roots, his parents, and the values he grew up with.

Borregales carries more than a rookie label into New England. Born in Caracas and raised in South Florida, the sixth-round pick represents one of the NFL’s rare Venezuelan success stories, and his arrival in Foxborough has sparked pride and excitement across the Patriots’ Venezuelan fanbase.

Where is Andy Borregales from, and what is Andy Borregales’s nationality?

Andy Borregales, whose full name is Andrés Barrages, was born on January 2, 2003, in Caracas, Venezuela. He spent only a brief time there before moving to the United States with his family. At just one year old, he relocated to South Florida.

Even though Andy was born in Venezuela, he grew up in the United States. This makes him a Venezuelan-born American, and his nationality is American. He was raised in Hollywood, Florida, where football slowly became a big part of his life. Andy attended Chaminade–Madonna College Preparatory School, a popular school for sports in Florida.  During high school, he stood out as a kicker, even hitting a long 56-yard field goal, which caught the attention of college scouts. After high school, Andy committed to the University of Miami, where he played college football for the Miami Hurricanes.

His time there helped shape him into a calm and reliable kicker. In 2025, his journey reached another level when the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, making him one of the few Venezuelan-born players in league history, all of whom have been kickers.

What is Andy Borregales’s ethnicity?

Andy Borregales comes from a Hispanic ethnic background. Both of his parents were born in Caracas, Venezuela, a Spanish-speaking country in South America. Because of this, Andy’s ethnicity is closely tied to Venezuelan and Hispanic culture.

Andy’s father, Enrique Borregales, moved to South Florida in 2004. He worked hard to support his family and later became the biggest force behind his sons’ football dreams. Enrique spent years driving them to camps, paying for training, and finding the right coaches. His belief never faded, even when success felt far away. Andy’s mother, Vivian Martinez, is also Venezuelan. She worked as a pharmacist before moving to the United States and later continued her career as a pharmacy technician. At first, she was unsure about football, but once she learned about the kicking position, she fully supported her sons.

The Borregales family stayed close to their roots even after settling in Florida. Spanish culture, family unity, and discipline were part of daily life.

Is Andy Borregales Christian?

Andy Borregales has not spoken often about religion in interviews, but recent signs suggest that he believes in God and follows Christianity. One clear example came last Christmas, when Andy shared a collaboration post on Instagram with his fiancée, Steph Borregales.

“It’s our Lord & Savior’s birthday, y’all. WHAT A MIGHTY GOD WE HAVE! Merry Christmas from the B fam to you!” The caption read, 

This message strongly points to Christian faith, as it directly refers to Jesus Christ as a “Lord & Savior.”

While Andy does not preach or speak loudly about religion, his actions and words have shown quiet belief. His faith appears to be personal, respectful, and rooted in family values rather than public attention.

Andy Borregales’s story is about more than football. It is about a Venezuelan family starting fresh in the United States, parents who believed when no one else did, and a kid who never stopped working. His Hispanic roots, American upbringing, and Christian faith all play a role in who he is today. From Miami to the NFL, Andy’s rise feels earned, honest, and grounded. His journey is still young, but his foundation is already strong.

