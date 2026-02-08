What Is Charles Cross’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

Charles Cross was already proving himself even before being an NFL star. The Seattle Seahawks tight end is a Mississippi boy and completed his high school and college in Mississippi. And his name? Known to every recruiter in 2022. He was named as one of the top defensive prospects going into the 2022 NFL Draft after all.

But what was his drive? What rooted him to his values and dreams? How did his parents instill the essence of his rich heritage in him?

What is Charles Cross’ Ethnicity?

Charles was born on November 25, 2000, in Laurel, Mississippi, to Mitchell Cross and Owedia Cross, and he was one of three children. Charles grew up with two elder siblings—Mitchell Cross Jr and Quenna Cooper. The family knew the value of hard work and perseverance, since they came from a middle-class background.

Charles knew from a young age that he did not have the option to give up and had to work hard to have a better life. However, he also saw his parents working tirelessly to give them a comfortable life. Charles is African-American and has imbibed the American spirit as well as the originality from his rich culture while growing up. He grew up with a lot of love and discipline. In fact, his mother did not let him play organized football until he was in sixth grade!

Interestingly, the Seahawks’ drafting Charles was a celebration of his roots since his father and grandfather were there during the drafting day in Las Vegas. “It means a lot, just her being here for me. My mom and my dad,” Cross said as per NewsTribune. “My mom has been here for me, been my biggest support. She pushed me to be a better athlete, a better student, and a better overall person.”

What is Charles Cross’ Religion?

Charles is very vocal about his dreams and philanthropy, but likes to keep his faith hidden a bit. There are a lot of Instagram posts on his trips, games, and philanthropic work that give a glimpse of his values and priorities. In fact, he honoured his late father, who passed away in 2025 due to liver disease, through a collaboration with Cleats. In a video, Cleats talked about making a personalized shoe honouring his dad and helping the American Liver Foundation.

There is also a glimpse of his faith through a few words in his posts that you can find if you’re careful enough. Back in 2024, he posted pictures of his gameplay and wrote, “ Year 2 Blessed and Grateful.” This shows where his beliefs and faith lie in the long run.

What is Charles Cross’ Nationality?

Charles grew up in Mississippi and definitely embodies the American spirit. His roots are not only influenced by his heritage and culture, but also by his hometown.

He is American, through and through, and always loved playing football ever since he was young. Even though his mother did not let him play football until sixth grade, he did play the sport at Laurel High School. He was rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, and a four-star prospect by ESPN.

Charles committed to Mississippi State University during his senior year of high school in December 2018 and played three games for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a true freshman offensive tackle. As for 2020, due to Covid 19, the season was shortened, but even then, Charles appeared in 10 games, starting all 10 games at left tackle. He announced with his gameplay that he was here to break records and win.