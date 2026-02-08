What Is Dareke Young’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Dareke Young has always loved football, but his journey to the NFL was anything but smooth. Starting out at a Division II program is never easy, especially compared to larger schools where players get far more visibility. Still, with a keen eye, it’s hard to miss someone like Young. His depth on the field is unmatched, and standing at six feet tall, he has carved out a role as a special teams contributor for the Seattle Seahawks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But what about his personal life? How did he grow up, and what roots does he carry with him? Today, we’ll explore all the answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Dareke Young from? What is Dareke Young’s nationality?

Dareke Young was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to parents Larry Parker and Toinette Young. A naturally gifted athlete, he excelled in multiple sports while growing up, competing at a high level before eventually focusing on football. He played high school football at Middle Creek High School in Apex, North Carolina, from 2014 to 2017. Born and raised in the United States, Young holds American nationality, and his hometown has played a significant role in shaping his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young went on to attend Lenoir–Rhyne University, where he played college football for the Bears from 2017 to 2021. Despite competing at the Division II level, he emerged as an explosive and impactful player. Over the course of his collegiate career, he totaled 48 receptions for 873 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 653 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries—numbers that highlight his versatility and athleticism.

Young’s journey is proof that success is not defined by where you play, but by how hard you work and how well you showcase your potential. His 2019 junior season stood out in particular, as he recorded 25 receptions for 515 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team in receiving production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He definitely embodies the American spirit while being a passionate athlete because let’s not forget that he was a track star before becoming a football player. Like many other gifted athletes, Young was not only good in the football field but also on the track in high school, and even discussed his athletic background with NFLDraftBlitz writer Ed Hunt. “I would say basketball is my favorite to watch other than football,” Young told Hunt. “Track and football were the sports I played as I grew up. My senior year in high school, I made it to regionals. I placed top-five at regionals. I did 300-meter hurdles.”

Young grew up watching and playing basketball as well, which is evident when he boxes out defenders. He also majored in engineering and physics, earning his Bachelor of Science in 2020. So he was definitely influenced by the rich football scene in North Carolina and also had the highly competitive spirit of his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Dareke Young’s ethnicity?

We don’t know his ethnicity since it isn’t publicly listed, but we can assume he is African American. He grew up in a loving family and has an extremely supportive mother, as evidenced by the special Mother’s Day shout-out the Seahawks team gave her. Young wished through a short video where she was present with him, and he said that he would not be the man he is today without his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

The versatile player had a strong interest in athletics from a very young age, and his parents had already instilled the essence of hard work into him. His roots and heritage have shaped his work ethic and perseverance to be the best at whatever he does. He does not flaunt or talk about it much, but the influence of his background is palpable in his gameplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Dareke Young Christian?

Young likes to keep it low-key and not share much about his personal life or faith with the fans. His Instagram? A chronicle of his sports career and sponsorships. But when it comes to his faith, we have to dig a little deeper. We did some digging and found out that he definitely has faith in a higher power and believes in God. His Instagram captions often have the “prayer emoji” when he wants to show his gratitude.

Dareke Young is a man of few words, especially on social media, so it’s hard to gauge his religion. However, he definitely has faith in his hard work, his parents’ support, and the higher power. What do you think about his rise in the NFL? Do you think he will bring the Seahawks to new heights?