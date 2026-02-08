What is Drake Maye’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Drake Maye comes from a large, competitive family with three siblings, so chaos and rivalry were part of everyday life growing up. Despite being a standout athlete himself, he often lived in the shadow of his accomplished siblings, all of whom excelled in sports.

His path wasn’t always smooth. Maye transferred to a new high school, had to be patient before getting his chance at the college level, and learned to adapt while playing in multiple offensive systems along the way.

Still, perseverance paid off. Today, the 23-year-old has emerged as a star quarterback for the New England Patriots. With his rise to the NFL spotlight, it’s time to take a closer look at Drake Maye’s net worth and contract.

What is Drake Maye’s Net Worth?

Drake Maye is already making waves in the NFL, with an estimated net worth of approximately $12 million. Following the 2024–2025 season, when the New England Patriots finished 4–13, and Maye went 3–9 in 12 starts as a rookie, there were questions about whether the former first-round pick out of North Carolina could fully live up to expectations at the professional level.

Just one year later, those doubts have largely faded. Maye has helped lead the Patriots on an improbable Super Bowl run, giving him the opportunity to become a Super Bowl champion in just his second NFL season.

His growing net worth is fueled primarily by his rookie contract, along with an expanding portfolio of brand endorsement deals as his profile continues to rise across the league.

Drake Maye’s Contract Breakdown

Drake Maye signed a four-year, $36.6 million rookie contract with the New England Patriots roughly one month after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The deal includes a $23,467,100 signing bonus and $36,639,764 in fully guaranteed money, immediately boosting Maye’s net worth upon signing. His signing bonus alone totaled approximately $23.47 million, while he earned $9.1 million during the 2025–2026 season.

Despite his rapid rise and financial success, Maye has remained notably grounded—a trait he credits largely to his mother’s influence. “My mom’s always been on me about just staying humble and not buying the sports car,” Maye told The Washington Post in November 2025. “But it is tempting.”

What is Drake Maye’s Salary?

Drake has a salary of $960,000 with a total value of approximately $36.6 million, and he is just starting out in the NFL. The signing bonus that he got was $23.4 million, and for his average annual value, he will be receiving $9.1 million. Let’s see a full breakdown of his salary below.

Year Team Base Salary Signing Bonus (Prorated) Roster Bonus Cap Hit 2024 Patriots $795,000 $5,866,775 – $6,661,775 2025 Patriots $960,000 $5,866,775 $1,500,444 $8,336,984 2026 Patriots $1,075,000 $5,866,775 $3,050,888 $9,992,663 2027 Patriots $1,190,000 $5,866,775 $4,601,332 $11,658,107 2028 Option – – – –

What are Drake Maye’s Career Earnings

Drake Maye has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks, thanks to his elite deep-ball ability, exceptional poise under pressure, and functional mobility. With his rapid rise on the field, it’s no surprise that his career earnings have climbed just as quickly.

According to Spotrac, Maye has accumulated $24,262,100 in career earnings as of August 2025. The majority of that total comes from his rookie contract, though brand endorsements and sponsorship deals have also begun to contribute as his profile continues to grow.

While Maye is one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in the league and does not yet rank among the NFL’s wealthiest players, his financial journey is clearly just beginning. If his trajectory continues, both his on-field success and earnings are poised to rise significantly in the years ahead.

What are Drake Maye’s brand endorsements?

Drake Maye isn’t just excelling on the field—he’s also proving to be business-savvy off it. Despite still playing on a rookie contract, Maye has capitalized on opportunities born from the NIL era, quickly building an impressive portfolio of brand endorsements.

He has reportedly partnered with companies such as Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Bose, Mitchell Heating & Cooling, among others. Beyond those early collaborations, Maye has cultivated a relatable and highly marketable public image, securing deals with major brands including Nike, Lowe’s, Abercrombie, and Betterment.

Maye’s influence also extends into philanthropy and community involvement. Through his partnership with Betterment, he helped support Folds of Honor Boston, an organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. In honor of his grandfather, a U.S. Navy veteran, seven scholarships were created in Maye’s name for the 2024–25 academic year.

Additionally, Maye has been active with Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. His commitment earned him the role of Honorary Chair of the 25th Anniversary Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port.

Giving back to his roots, Maye also donated $10,000 to Hurricane Helene relief efforts through The Salvation Army, directing support to communities in his home state of North Carolina.

Drake Maye’s College and Professional Career

Born on August 30, 2002, Drake Maye grew up in a highly competitive, athletic family alongside his three siblings, which helped shape his edge from an early age. He attended William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, before transferring to Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where he starred in both football and basketball. Maye later committed to the University of North Carolina, redshirted his freshman season, and appeared in four games in 2021 behind starter Sam Howell as he continued to develop at the collegiate level.

After a successful high school and college career, Maye declared for the NFL Draft and was selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He became the first Patriots player since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 to be drafted within the top five, a testament to his talent, skill set, and long-term potential. His rapid rise has not only elevated his profile across the league but also fueled his growing popularity and financial success as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks.