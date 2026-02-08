What Is Efton Chism III’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Efton Chism III knows what discipline and hard work look like. Well, he grew up with a father who was in the Marine Corps and a mother who is a schoolteacher. So you can imagine the discipline regime that he had in his household. However, his parents were extremely supportive, and that is why today he is an NFL star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An athletic all-rounder, he was great at not only football, but also basketball, baseball, and track. So his father knew how to support him, and with the help of his best friend, decided to set up the best training for his son. But other than these things, he was also shaped by his roots and heritage. So let’s see how Efton’s heritage, legacy, and ethnicity shaped him as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Efton Chism III from? What is Efton Chism III’s nationality?

Efton was born on 26 October 2001 and grew up in Monroe, Washington, with his parents, Efton Chism II and Kristy Chism. This makes him an American, and he was definitely influenced by his hometown and the craze of football that was always present there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots WR attended Monroe High School, benefited from a tight-knit support system, and was mentored by former NFL player Derek Strey, who was his dad’s best friend. Michael Bumpus, a former Seattle Seahawks receiver, was his coach when he was in high school, and he had seen Efton’s potential firsthand.

Bumpus chuckled while discussing Chism with Audacy. He started preparing him back when he was in sixth grade, and he does not sugarcoat words about the opportunity here on both sides: “The Patriots would be freaking silly not to put this kid on the 53-man [roster].‘Best kid I’ve ever coached.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Efton grew up in Monroe, Washington, which is about 30 miles northeast of Seattle, at the base of the Cascade Mountains. So it is just a beautiful, lush green countryside with a lot of farms, and not the bustling city that some of his teammates grew up in. But when it comes to football, the town had the best training academy, Bumpus’ gym, Elite Training Academy, so Efton was in good hands.

What is Efton Chism III’s ethnicity?

ADVERTISEMENT

Efton’s exact ethnicity and heritage are not really known to the public, so assuming it would not be right. However, his title, Chism, does have Scottish and English origins, and he might have some Scottish streak in his DNA.

Other than that, what influenced him was his experience, especially the fact that his father was an army veteran. He grew up as a versatile athlete and had the help of two NFL stars—his high school coach was a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, and his dad’s friend and former linebacker Derek Strey. Derek Strey will always be “Uncle D” to Efton Chism III.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair of Eastern Washington University football legends is related, but not really related, in a sort of statute of limitations kind of way. Efton’s dad and Derek were best friends growing up and played football together as children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Efton Chism III Christian?

Efton is pretty vocal about his Christian faith and has spoken about how God helped him through hard times. If you take a sneak peek at his Instagram account, you will see how grateful he is to God. He posted a carousel of pictures of him playing on the field back in 2025 and wrote, “beyond blessed. Thank you, God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Efton Chism III (@efton_chism) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Blessed is a word that he often uses in his Instagram captions, and this shows his faith in a higher power in helping him achieve his goals. What do you think about his rise in the NFL?