What is Garrett Bradbury’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Garrett Bradbury has faced a challenging NFL journey. Battling both physical and mental hurdles, he has had to fight through adversity to establish himself as a legitimate force in the league. From lingering back issues that caused him to miss five games to criticism over his ability to anchor against massive defensive tackles, Bradbury has endured his fair share of setbacks.

Still, he has persevered. Through resilience and steady improvement, Bradbury has emerged as one of the top centers for the New England Patriots. Which raises the question: how much does he earn for his skill set in the NFL?

What is Garrett Bradbury’s Net Worth?

Garrett Bradbury’s estimated net worth is between $15 million and $20 million as of now, based primarily on his NFL career earnings over seven seasons. As a seasoned veteran in the league, he earns a salary that reflects both his professionalism and experience. Bradbury began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and spent four seasons there before joining the New England Patriots. With that context in mind, let’s take a closer look at the breakdown of his recent contracts.

Garrett Bradbury’s Contract Breakdown

Garrett Bradbury entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, which earned him a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract worth $12.88 million with the Minnesota Vikings.

Following his rookie deal, Bradbury signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract extension with the Vikings. However, he was released in March 2025, prior to the final year of that agreement.

Bradbury then signed with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a two-year, $9.5 million contract covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with $3.8 million guaranteed. During the 2025 season alone, he earned $6,308,820 in cash.

What is Garrett Bradbury’s salary?

His recent deal with the New England Patriots includes a $3.8 million fully guaranteed salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus. Let’s look at a full breakdown of his salaries for each year.

Year Team Salary/Cash (Total) Signing Bonus Roster/Workout Bonus Cap Hit 2025 Patriots $6,308,820 $1,200,000 (Prorated) $850k Roster / $158k Workout $4,608,820 2026 Patriots $4,700,000 $1,200,000 (Prorated) $850k Roster / $150k Workout $7,400,000

What are Garrett Bradbury’s Career Earnings

Over seven seasons in the NFL, Garrett Bradbury has earned at least $29.6 million as of 2025, a testament to his consistency and value as a starting center in the league. While his on-field earnings are substantial, Bradbury has not been heavily involved in major brand endorsement deals that would significantly boost his overall income.

That said, he is listed on Opendorse, where he offers NIL marketing opportunities, including social media promotions, public appearances, and branded content. These ventures provide an additional—though relatively modest- stream of income alongside his NFL salary.

Garrett Bradbury’s College and Professional Career

The 30-year-old NFL veteran attended Charlotte Christian High School, where he played high school football as both a tight end and a defensive lineman. He continued his football journey at NC State, initially lining up as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line in 2015—a move that ultimately defined his career.

Bradbury’s development peaked during his senior season in 2018, when he became a consensus All-American and won the prestigious Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center. Remarkably, he did not allow a single quarterback sack across more than 900 snaps that season. Performances like that made him one of the most coveted interior linemen entering the NFL, drawing strong interest from teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and later the New England Patriots.

