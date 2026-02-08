What is Jared Wilson’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Jared Wilson faced several challenges during his early-season struggles, particularly in pass protection. By adjusting his technique, he was able to overcome those issues and steadily improve. Despite allowing four sacks early in his debut season, Wilson went on to establish himself as the Patriots’ starting left guard, significantly elevating his performance as the year progressed.

A standout lineman since high school, the NFL star has grown into an indispensable member of the New England Patriots. Now, with his impact firmly established, let’s take a closer look at how much he earns for his impressive skill set.

What is Jared Wilson’s Net Worth?

Jared has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $2 million, though the exact figure has not been publicly reported. He was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and received nearly $2 million in cash as part of his rookie deal.

For a player just beginning his NFL career, this net worth is quite impressive. It is expected to grow significantly over time as he secures larger contracts, sponsorships, and brand endorsement opportunities.

New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson celebrates the win against the Denver Broncos after the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Wilson’s Contract Breakdown

Jared Wilson signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,207,432 with the New England Patriots in 2025. The deal includes $1,154,496 in fully guaranteed money and carries an average annual value of $1,551,858.

For the 2026 season, Wilson is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1,122,156, with a corresponding cap hit of $1,410,780. Currently in the early stages of his four-year agreement, his salary is expected to increase progressively as the contract advances.

What is Jared Wilson’s salary?

Jared will earn a base salary of $1,122,156, with a cap hit of $1,122,156, in 2026. But what about the rest of the years? Here is a breakdown of the salary that he’s going to get each year.

Year Team Base Salary Prorated Bonus 2025 Patriots $840,000 $288,624 2026 Patriots $1,122,156 $288,624 2027 Patriots $1,404,312 $288,624 2028 Patriots $1,686,468 $288,624 Total $5,052,936 $1,154,496

What are Jared Wilson’s Career Earnings

Wilson was drafted in 2025, so his full career earnings are naturally less certain compared to some of his more established teammates. Even so, despite just beginning his NFL journey, his total career earnings are already estimated at approximately $1.99 million—an impressive figure for a rookie.

At this stage, all of his career earnings stem from his NFL contract. As he continues to establish himself in the league, Wilson is expected to attract increased attention from lucrative brands, particularly given his strong and consistent pass-protection technique and high football IQ.

Jared Wilson’s College and Professional Career

Jared Wilson was born on June 5, 2003, and attended West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina. He initially committed to play college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before ultimately switching his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Wilson stood out as a strong performer in high school and continued his development at the collegiate level. From 2021 to 2023, he appeared in 21 games for Georgia, primarily serving as a backup while gaining valuable experience. In 2024, he earned the starting center role, marking a major step forward in his college career.

His progress did not go unnoticed. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Wilson in the third round with the 95th overall pick, acquired via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, officially launching his professional career.

