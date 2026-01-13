What Is Jordan Addison’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Most NFL fans are familiar with Jordan Addison, the star wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. However, the 23-year-old recently made headlines for legal troubles after being arrested early Monday morning, January 12, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

According to police records, Addison was taken into custody by Seminole Indian Police at approximately 3:46 a.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was charged with first-degree misdemeanor trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. The area where the arrest occurred is known for its various clubs and restaurants.

After being held for several hours, Addison was released later that afternoon at approximately 2:40 p.m. upon posting a $500 cash bond. This incident marks the latest off-field trouble for the young receiver, who previously faced a three-game suspension during the 2025 season following a 2024 DUI arrest.

As the Vikings evaluate their future with the former first-round pick, many are looking closer at his personal history and conduct outside of football. Let’s take a look at the player’s personal life details.