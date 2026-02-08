What Is Tommy DeVito’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

In the heart of the NFL’s 2023 season, an unexpected hero has emerged from the shadows of the draft day disappointment. Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants’ rookie quarterback, isn’t just making headlines—he’s rewriting the playbook on what it means to be an underdog.

His strong ties to home, his unapologetic Italian-American roots, and his blue-collar mentality resonated deeply with Giants fans, transforming him from an anonymous rookie into one of the most beloved underdogs in the NFL. So where is the Giants’ quarterback from—and how did his background shape the player he’s become?

Where is Tommy DeVito from? What is Tommy DeVito’s nationality?

Tommy DeVito was born on August 7, 1998, and grew up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, with his parents, Tom and Alexandra DeVito. His parents quickly became symbols of passion and pride, famously celebrating every moment of their son’s journey. Although Tommy was born in the United States and is therefore American, his heritage and ethnicity run much deeper than nationality alone.

He was born in Livingston, New Jersey, and attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School, where his football talent began to stand out early. Growing up in a football-loving family, DeVito was immersed in the game from a young age, spending countless hours watching and learning it. After a strong junior season, he competed in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition and was named a finalist. As a senior, DeVito threw for 2,005 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, earning an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. He later committed to play college football at Syracuse University at the end of his junior year.

However, his path to becoming the starting quarterback for the New York Football Giants was far from easy. DeVito entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and was initially waived before being placed on the Giants’ practice squad. His opportunity finally came when starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL, thrusting DeVito into the spotlight.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @tommydevito

What is Tommy DeVito’s ethnicity?

Tommy DeVito’s family is loud and proud of their Italian heritage. In fact, his parents are well known for throwing large, Italian-themed tailgate parties. His family honestly feels like something straight out of The Sopranos—and that’s meant as a compliment. His household was always filled with passion, animated conversations, and amazing food.

DeVito even has a signature celebration that fans have fallen in love with. In true Italian fashion, he pinches his fingers together in the classic “mamma mia” gesture whenever his team scores. He has said the move is a tribute to his roots and the way older Italians gesture when they talk.

“I kind of thought it was just the old Italians. When they talk, they start doing this,” he told reporters while making the hand motion after the Giants beat the Washington Commanders on Nov. 19. “It’s just a little credit to them.”

Is Tommy DeVito Christian?

Tommy DeVito is not only a proud Italian-American but also a devout Christian. He comes from a deeply cultural family that values tradition, faith, and community, keeping those principles at the center of their lives. DeVito has been open about his faith, frequently sharing posts that reflect his beliefs and gratitude.

On Christmas, he shared a meaningful moment when he donated to SJP2CA Lower Mills, helping bring joy to children in the community. Along with photos from the day, DeVito wrote, “Christmas is about remembering where our blessings come from and using them to serve others…. Grateful to give back to SJP2CA Lower Mills, Dorchester, and have the chance to put some smiles on kids’ faces this holiday season with my Paisan @seanstellatoses! 🇮🇹”

His actions clearly show that faith plays an important role in his life, and he uses his platform to give back. What do you think about his background and distinct Italian persona?