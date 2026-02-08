What is Vederian Lowe’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026?

Vederian Lowe was born on April 17, 1999, and the offensive tackle in the NFL has faced a lot. He has not only faced the challenges of becoming an NFL star, but also seen the pain of losing a parent. He even became the Guardian to his younger brother after his mother’s death. The standout at Auburn High School had to grow up before his age, but maybe that paid off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Balancing being a student athlete, a father, and a guardian to his younger brother has definitely made him a stronger person than many of his peers. But how much compensation does he get for his contribution as the offensive tackle of the New England Patriots?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Vederian Lowe’s Net Worth?

Vederian’s estimated net worth is reported to be between $2.5 million and $4 million, largely driven by the lucrative contract he signed with the New England Patriots. While his exact net worth isn’t publicly confirmed, a significant portion of his wealth comes from his NFL earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his salary, Vederian’s total income is boosted by endorsements and brand deals he has secured as a prominent professional athlete. Below, we’ll break down his latest contract and detail how much he’s earning on an annual basis.

Imago May 29, 2024: New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe 59 walks to the practice field for the team s OTA s at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240529_zma_c04_029 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vederian Lowe’s Contract Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowe recently completed his rookie contract, which included a notable salary increase due to the 2025 Proven Performance Escalator. This escalator raised his base salary for the 2025 season to approximately $3.4 million, significantly increasing his cap hit for that year. With his rookie deal now complete, Lowe is also set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, giving him the opportunity to negotiate a new contract on the open market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, Lowe signed a four-year, $3,857,872 contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which included a $197,872 signing bonus and $197,872 in guaranteed money. The deal carried an average annual salary of $964,468.

What are Vederian Lowe’s Career Earnings

Vederian Lowe has earned a substantial amount over the course of his NFL career, thanks to his consistent on-field performance. He began his professional journey in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings, and since then, his salary has steadily increased. As of now, Lowe’s total career cash earnings are estimated at approximately $6,173,952.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowe is currently in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, which he originally signed with the Vikings. However, he was traded to the New England Patriots in 2023, where his role and impact have continued to grow.

During the 2025 season, Lowe started multiple games at left tackle and has remained an important part of the Patriots’ roster, including their run to Super Bowl LX in February 2026. While his total career earnings may appear modest compared to established veterans, his increasing responsibilities and performance suggest that he’s well positioned for a more lucrative contract in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vederian Lowe’s College and Professional Career

Vederian Lowe was selected in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, a fitting outcome for a player who was a standout at the University of Illinois, where he made an impressive 52 career starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A highly regarded football prospect since high school, Lowe steadily developed into a versatile and reliable offensive lineman, earning recognition for his size, athleticism, and adaptability at the professional level. He appeared in four games during his rookie season with the Vikings before being traded to the New England Patriots in 2023.

Since joining New England, Lowe has carved out a meaningful role, appearing in 46 games over four seasons. His growth, consistency, and football intelligence have helped him contribute across multiple situations along the offensive line.