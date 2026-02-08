What Songs Will Bad Bunny Perform at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show? Full Predictions & Playlist Guide

While the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Levi’s Stadium, the night’s most anticipated audible will happen at halftime. The pressure is on Bad Bunny to deliver a career-defining performance, and it all starts with the opening track.

How does the world’s most-streamed artist boil down a record-breaking discography into a tight 13-minute set for 100 million viewers? That is the question facing Benito tonight. With a catalog of global hits ranging from Latin trap to Jersey club, every second counts. From the high-energy opener to the rumored guest appearances, here are the predictions for the songs Bad Bunny will use to command the Super Bowl LX stage.

What songs will Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl?

Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance at Super Bowl LX is expected to be a major cultural moment that puts his Puerto Rican heritage front and center. Rather than catering to mainstream expectations, Benito is set to perform entirely in Spanish. He is reportedly planning to open the high-energy set with the title track from his Grammy-nominated album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, immediately establishing a bold and defiant tone for the night.

The highlight of the show will likely be an elaborate Puerto Rico medley. By blending elements of “El Apagón” and “Acho PR,” he aims to transform Levi’s Stadium into a vibrant Caribbean carnival. This segment is designed to bring the energy of the islands to the world stage, making the performance feel more like a celebration of home than a standard halftime show.

While many fans are already manifesting deeper cuts like “Safaera” or “WHERE SHE GOES,” the final setlist is still somewhat unknown.

What song will Bad Bunny open with at the halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is much more than just a quick break in a football game—it has become one of the biggest shows on the planet. Every year, over 100 million people in the U.S. tune in, joined by millions of others from all corners of the globe.

This year, all eyes are on Bad Bunny, and fans are already guessing which hits he’ll choose to play. Right now, the top pick for his opening song is “Titi Me Pregunto.” As for the big finale, most people expect him to close the night with “Dakiti,” the massive hit single from his album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Top fan-favorite tracks fans want to hear at the halftime show

Fans are eagerly predicting which of Bad Bunny’s many hits will make the cut for his performance. Several of his most popular tracks are high on the list, including crowd favorites like “Safaera,” “Callaita,” and “I Like It.” These songs are known for their massive energy and are widely expected to show up at some point during the set.

Other likely contenders to round out the show include “MONACO,” “LA CANCION,” and “El Apagón.” With such a long list of hits—including “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “NUEVAYOL,” “LA MUDANZA,” and “Neverita”—it is almost certain that he will pack the performance with these fan favorites to keep the stadium jumping.

Will Bad Bunny bring special guests to the stage?

It is now a tradition for Super Bowl halftime performers to bring out special guests, and Bad Bunny is expected to follow suit for his history-making show today, February 8, 2026. Rumors are swirling that Latin music icon Ricky Martin and pop superstar Lady Gaga are very likely to make surprise appearances.

Other fan favorites tipped to join him include J Balvin, Travis Scott, and Rauw Alejandro. There is also a lot of buzz around Cardi B taking the stage; she is already attending the game to support her partner, Stefon Diggs, who is playing as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

Bad Bunny’s Most Streamed Songs That Could Appear

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular singers in the world, and people have listened to his music billions of times. Most of his biggest hits are sung in Spanish. These songs are played constantly at parties and on the radio because they have great beats that make people want to dance.

His most famous song is “LA CANCIÓN,” which he sang with J Balvin. Other massive hits that almost everyone knows are “Dákiti” and “Me Porto Bonito.” Another huge favorite is “Tití Me Preguntó,” which is famous for its high energy and fun rhythm. These songs helped him become the first Latin artist to be the most-streamed singer in the world for several years in a row.

Recently, his newer music has also become very popular. After winning a Grammy for his latest album, songs like “DtMF” and “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” have quickly climbed the charts. Even though most of these songs are in Spanish, people all over the world love listening to them because the music is so catchy.

As the lights go down at Levi’s Stadium, one thing is certain: Bad Bunny isn’t just performing for a football crowd; he’s performing for the world. With a record-breaking Grammy win for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS fresh in everyone’s minds, this halftime show is poised to be more than a setlist—it’s a definitive cultural statement.

Whether he opens with the high-octane energy of “Tití Me Preguntó” or the atmospheric build of “BAILE Inolvidable,” Benito is set to prove that music transcends language. Between the rumored guest appearances and the promise of a massive Puerto Rican carnival, Super Bowl LX will likely be remembered as the night the “Big Game” finally met the “World’s Biggest Artist” on his own terms.