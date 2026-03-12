When Raiders’ 1st-Round Pick Damon Arnette Was Accused of Stealing Cartier Watch & Cash From Instagram Model

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has been tied to several off-field controversies since his exit from the franchise. But one allegation in particular drew attention for a different reason. In 2023, a model named Danii Banks accused the former first-round pick of leaving her Las Vegas home with several of her belongings. When she later spoke publicly about the night, the claims quickly raised eyebrows.

“Damon Arnette, the little football player, that played for the Raiders that got kicked off trying to sh**t someone or some s*it,” Banks said on the Pillow Talk podcast. “Well I went to the bathroom, stole my f*cking bust down Cartier watch, took my other phone and Zelle’d them all the money out of my account. I have it all on camera. Him and his friends leaving my house. Come to find out he does that to b*tches and then f*cking did it to me.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pillow Talk | Ryan Pownall (@pillowtalkwithryan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Banks was referring to an incident that actually occurred in 2022. In a September 2022 report published by TMZ, she told police she had been intoxicated and believed some people stole her luxury watch and money.

According to the police report, Banks told Las Vegas officers that her Cartier watch was taken from her home and that $5,000 had been transferred out of her bank account after she attended a party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Banks believed she may have been drugged during the party because she did not feel fully aware of what was happening. She told officers that a man drove her home in her own car. Meanwhile, two other men followed in a separate vehicle to pick up the driver afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, however, she did not mention any names, including Arnette’s. What she did tell officers was that after regaining full awareness, she noticed her Cartier watch was missing.

She also discovered her bank accounts had been overdrawn and believed someone accessed her phone and transferred two Zelle payments from her Chase Bank accounts totaling $5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, during her appearance on Pillow Talk, Banks suggested that the person responsible would eventually face consequences for their actions. This time, she directly pointed at Damon Arnette.

“It’s cool because karmas a bitch. The way he acts and moves, he’s either gonna get killed or get locked up,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police did investigate the incident back in 2022. Arnette was never arrested or charged in connection with the case. According to Banks, that was partly because the alleged theft of the watch was not captured on camera.

Now, the same podcast clip has resurfaced on social media. As a result, the incident has once again gained traction online. And it has placed Arnette back in the spotlight as he continues bouncing around the league following his departure from the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damon Arnette’s NFL career is yet to take a leap

Damon Arnette had a notable collegiate career that looked like it could set up a strong NFL future for him. Arnette spent four years at Ohio State and recorded 140 total tackles along with 40 tackles for loss. As a result, the Raiders selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, the 29-year-old struggled to live up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick. The reasons, however, were the injuries during his rookie season and legal issues that later followed. The Raiders placed him on injured reserve in October 2020 with a thumb injury.

He was later activated in November after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Even so, Arnette appeared in just nine games during his rookie season and finished with 25 tackles. His second season did not go much more smoothly. Arnette suffered a groin injury in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve again. Soon after, the Raiders released him amid ongoing legal issues at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his stint with the Raiders, Arnette never managed to start another game in the NFL. He spent time with both the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs but did not secure a starting role with either team. Arnette later signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League before making another return to the NFL in 2025.

Although he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, he moved in and out of the roster throughout the season. Eventually, the Texans released him in December 2025, leaving him a free agent once again. Whether he will find another opportunity in the NFL remains uncertain.