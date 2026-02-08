Who are AJ Barner’s Parents? All About NFL TE’s Dad Al Barner & Mom Reva Barner

From being a late bloomer to becoming a rising star, AJ Barner proved that it was never too late to fulfill dreams. The 23-year-old Seattle Seahawks tight end is locked in right now after getting drafted in the fourth round, 121 overall, at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Speaking to Seahawks.com, Annabelle Hasselbeck said, “I’m here in Seattle, don’t know too many people, just keeping to myself. I want to lock in, have a great season, and help out however I can.” His tattoos and memories speak a great deal about the mindset he has, thanks to the contributions his parents and sisters made. So let’s dive in and see how he grew up in Ohio with his close-knit family.

Who are AJ Barner’s parents?

The Seahawks TE was born on 3rd May 2002 to Reva and Al Barner. It is not a surprise that he became a football star. Well, this is because his father was also a football player back in college. Al Barner played college football at Kent State University and coached him during his childhood, significantly contributing to his development.

On the other hand, his mother was the voice of reason and an anchor in their family. She made sure that his academics were on track so that he could play football at a prestigious college. In fact, he not only concentrated on academics and football, but also practiced wrestling. He was a versatile individual ever since he was young.

But despite all the roughness and grit from sports like football and wrestling, he also grew up, tapping into his gentle personality thanks to his three sisters.

Where did Al Barner and Reva Barner meet?

There is not much information about how Reva and Al met, but their bond is palpable from the family that they created. They had four children together and have been residents of Aurora, Ohio, since 2006.

Their contribution to AJ Barner’s life and career is palpable in how he’s performing in the NFL. On top of that, their son also honours them through his hard work and displays his love through tattoos.

What ethnicity are AJ Barner’s parents?

There is no direct information about the family’s ethnicity, so assuming it would not be a proper move. However, it seems like they might be Caucasian and have always lived in Aurora, Ohio.

From wrestling to football, AJ has always been interested in sports, and his father was also a football player back in Kent State. Interestingly, he’s also a baseball fan and has mentioned his love for the game in more than one interview. A devout Christian, AJ believes that God gave him strength when he needed it.

AJ Barner’s relationship with his parents

AJ has a close-knit relationship with his parents, who stood by him whether it was a time of success or failure. In fact, he also has memorable moments with his three sisters, who were a great influence in his life. While speaking about his personal life and goals with seahawks.com he mentioned the strongest memory that’s stuck with him about his three sisters.

He said, “Probably having to watch more not-guy movies on road trips, like Parent Trap, I remember was one. Little movies like that when there’s three girls in the front of the car. Or when we go on vacation, we aren’t doing that many fun activities, we’re laying at the pool or the beach the whole time.”

And his tattoos? They speak more about his life story than he can ever describe. He has several tattoos, and one of them is for his mother. He has tattooed “Reva’s Rose” with the sentiment that he is her only son and loves her a lot.

He got the greatest life lessons from his parents: run your own race. His patience, hard work, and perseverance have brought him so much success. And most of all, the support of his family is what keeps him going. His parents, Reva and A,l along with his sisters Kennedy, Blake, and Karis, give him a strength that no one else can ever replicate.