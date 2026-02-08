Who Are Dareke Young Parents? All About Larry Parker And Toinette Young

Dareke Young was born on June 4, 1999, and was always a versatile athlete. His parents saw early on that he was not only good at football but also at other sports, like basketball. So, like any other amazing family, what did they do? They encouraged their son to pursue his dreams, and that is why today he is such a successful NFL star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks was primarily raised by his mother and is always vocal about how grateful he is to her. So let’s see how he was raised and how the different experiences in his life shaped him into who he is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Dareke Young’s Father, Larry Parker?

Dareke Young was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to parents Larry Parker and Toinette Young. From a very young age, he showed strong athletic potential not only in football but also in basketball and track. Track and field was the first thing that provided initial exposure to competitive sports and helped him build a physical foundation. On top of that, he has his father, who helped him practice and train, and was pretty strict when it came to training, but Young did not mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is unfortunately not a lot of information about his father, so we can’t really say what career he had. However, looking at Dareke, we can safely assume that he had an amazing upbringing by his father and mother, who instilled hard work, discipline, and perseverance into him from a young age.

Who is Dareke Young’s Mother, Toinetee Young?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Toinette Young was the fulcrum of the family, and Young has mentioned how important she was to him. He has publicly highlighted his mother’s strength, especially in relation to her battle with lupus. He has also honoured her by supporting the lupus community through initiatives like the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

He was always encouraged by his mother to pursue his dreams, and he started by being a track runner. He grew up playing multiple sports at a high level and started on the football field at Middle Creek High. In fact, his mother was also very particular about his academics, and so he was not only good at sports but also at schoolwork. He later majored in engineering physics and earned his Bachelor of Science in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dareke Young’s Early Life and Family Roots: Inside Her Parents’ Influence

Young grew up in a tight-knit family with love and affection at the forefront. His love and gratitude for his parents were especially palpable recently with the Seahawks winning this season. While speaking to The Reset, Gee Scott said, “My mom and grandma they love your podcast i’m sure they have seen it. But yeah, they always, anytime I have any of your interviews, they always text me really like the next day I see your interview like ‘you doing a good job answering the questions,’ it’s cool that they keep up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned how his family’s support meant everything. He said that his family made a lot of sacrifices to get him to his success. He said that maybe some weekends his mom might have wanted to enjoy some time for herself, but she sacrificed that to take him to his football practice or a game and be there all day. He further stated that yes, there were a lot of sacrifices, but it paid off.

What is Dareke Young’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Dareke and his family are primarily African American, and he grew up in Raleigh, NC. Not only did his ethnicity and heritage influence his upbringing, but since he grew up in North Carolina, His hometown also influenced his personality. Today, he plays as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and attended Lenoir-Rhyne University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was always an all-rounder and not only good at multiple sports but also majored in physics. He is extremely unique since he has a blend of high-level physicality and an academic background, which is clearly due to his heritage and upbringing in America.

What do you think about this multi-talented NFL star? Tell us in the comments down below.