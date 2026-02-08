Who Are Efton Chism III’s Parents? Everything You Should Know About Efton Chism II and Kristy Chism

Efton Chism III was born on October 26, 2001, in Kirkland, Washington, and had his sports skills in his DNA. With a strong work ethic and amazing talent in football, he was bound to be an NFL star. Basketball, baseball, and track were his go-to before football, while being mentored by a family friend and former NFL linebacker, Derek Strey.

But the journey was definitely not taken alone. He had his parents as his biggest support, and they were the reason that he could pursue a football career. So let’s see who his parents are and how they brought him up.

Who are Efton Chism III’s parents?

Efton’s parents are Efton Chism II and Kristy Chism, and they raised him in Monroe with a focus on discipline, work ethic, and strong values. He also got a proper lesson on academics and how important they were, even for pursuing sports.

Efton Chism II is a Marine Corps veteran, and the family is known for being tight-knit, supporting his football career. It is not hard to imagine the discipline and hard work that he was used to, since his father was in the army. As a three-sport athlete at Monroe High School, Chism III set records on the football field with 2,500 receiving yards.

He definitely got a strong work ethic and the determination to be the best from his parents. In fact, his older sister Camille. Both mother Kristy and daughter are educators, and so academics were an extremely significant aspect for the family.

What is the ethnicity of Efton Chism III’s parents?

Efton Chism and his family are Americans, but their ethnicity is not really known. However, the title ‘Chism’ signifies that they might be of Scottish or English origin. This surname is often considered to be a short form of Chisholm.

What do Efton Chism III’s parents do?

Efton’s father is a Marine Corps veteran, and his mother is a teacher. Just imagine the discipline and academic excellence that were a part and parcel of his family!

The parents not only balance their careers, but also make sure that their son and daughter have a good life and are successful in their careers. Efton’s father was so proud of him that he once said, “[There is] amazing support coming from everyone in our local community,” Efton Chism II said. “Everyone is so excited for him. There might be more Patriot No. 86 jerseys in Monroe than Seahawks jerseys.” A son of a Marine Corps veteran and a schoolteacher, he understands the significance of a strong regimen.

Growing up in Monroe, Efton was always attracted to football, and so his father had a plan. He and his best friend, Derek Strey — who starred at Eastern Washington and played briefly in the NFL — didn’t start playing football until eighth grade, and they wanted Efton to follow the same path. This is what laid the foundation for Efton, and today he is an NFL star.

How good is Efton Chism III’s relationship with his parents?

Chism has a great relationship with his parents and sister. They are so supportive that they even drove out of their hometown to see him play. “We always are super excited whenever Efton III puts on a jersey, and to see him smiling during warm-ups warms my mama heart,” Kristy said to the New England Patriots on SI. “He has always worked hard, and it’s awesome watching the results! We love watching him run his routes and block and just be part of something special out on the field.”

Even Efton’s father was proud of his success. After all, he did have a huge role to play when it came to training him for football. “[We] loved to see his teammates and coaches celebrate with him. He wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be successful without their support,” Efton Chism II said. “[We] are so incredibly proud, pretty surreal moment for us all watching him being able to live out his childhood dreams.”

His parents were so supportive that by the time he was in sixth or seventh grade, Efton Chism III had started training with Michael Bumpus via the Elite Training Academy.

How Efton Chism III’s parents helped in his NFL journey.

Efton’s dad and his uncle Derek were the real reasons for his success. “Our moms would only let us play when we were in eighth grade. They didn’t want us to get hurt,” Chism II said per Masslive.com. “They said, ‘Hey, go chase the soccer ball around. Go work on hand-eye coordination, playing baseball, and all that stuff.’ So honestly, that’s what we did with Efton. And his uncle Derek agreed with that too, because it worked out well for him.”

The Patriots WR was great at soccer, basketball, baseball, and track and field. As he gradually developed into an accomplished athlete, the family schedule started to fill up pretty quickly. Efton never wanted to break; he never wanted to slow down at all. By eighth grade, Chism had his chance and joined two local football teams. His already well-known athletic gifts were on display in the first game he played.

“He came out on a wheel route, first play of the game, one-handed catch,” Chism II said. “The very first time he touched the ball was a 20-yard touchdown catch. And I was just standing there going, ‘O.K., I guess this might work.’” With the help of Bumpus, Derek, and Chism II, Efton was unstoppable. On top of that, his mother and sister were also cheering him on for him.

With all the support in the world and a lot of discipline in his gameplay, Efton is a steady force for the Patriots. What do you think about his family background and rise in the NFL?