Who Are Eliot Wolf’s Parents? Everything To Know About HOF Ron Wolf And Edie Wolf

Heading into Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, Eliot Wolf has solidified his standing as a core member of the New England Patriots. Serving as the Executive Vice President/ GM of Player Personnel, Wolf successfully navigated a high-stakes 2025 season by pairing second-year quarterback Drake Maye with a revamped roster that led the team to a 14–3 regular-season record and the top seed in the AFC.

Eliot Wolf shook things up when he joined the Patriots. He didn’t waste any time making big moves, like bringing in star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to give the offense some much-needed energy. He also focused on the future by drafting key players like offensive tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who are expected to be the team’s foundation for years to come.

What’s interesting is that Eliot didn’t get his football knowledge from playing in the NFL—he actually never played in the league. Instead, he learned by living it. He’s the son of Ron Wolf, a legendary scout and Hall of Famer, so he basically grew up in front offices.

Who is Eliot Wolf’s father, Ron Wolf?

Ron Wolf is a legendary NFL executive and a 2015 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, primarily recognized for his transformative work as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers. After beginning his career as a scout for the Oakland Raiders in 1963 and later serving as the first general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wolf took over a struggling Packers franchise in 1991.

He’s the guy who basically brought the team back from the dead. He made two massive power moves that changed everything: hiring head coach Mike Holmgren and pulling off the trade to get Brett Favre.

His impact went way beyond just winning Super Bowl XXXI. He trained a whole generation of future NFL general managers like Ted Thompson and John Schneider. He also passed the torch to his son, Eliot, who spent his childhood learning the ropes right by his father’s side in the front office.

Who is Eliot Wolf’s mother, Edie Wolf?

Everyone talks about Ron Wolf’s legendary career, but his wife, Edie, was really the one who held the family together. Since Ron was constantly traveling for scouting trips or was busy at the stadium, Edie was the primary parent at home.

She provided the stability Eliot needed growing up. While Ron was surrounded by the high-pressure world of the NFL, she made sure the family stayed grounded.

What is Eliot Wolf’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Born in 1982 in Oakland, California, Eliot Wolf is an American football executive of Jewish heritage.

How is Eliot Wolf’s relationship with his parents?

Eliot has always been incredibly close to his parents. Growing up, his father was his biggest hero. Eliot was his #1 fan—when his dad was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eliot was so moved that he actually cried happy tears.

The highlight of that journey was when his father asked him to join him on stage for the induction ceremony. While Eliot wanted to follow in his father’s professional footsteps, it was his mother who kept him grounded and on the right track while his father was away, busy coaching teams.

Eventually, Eliot’s hard work paid off when he landed a leadership role with the Packers, eventually landing in Patriots. Since becoming a General Manager, his career has continued to reach new heights.