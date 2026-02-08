Who Are Eric Saubert Parents? All About Michael Saubert And Kimberley Saubert

Eric Saubert might be the Tight end for the Seattle Seahawks now, but there was a time when he was not expected to rise to fame so fast. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, originating from Drake University, and subsequently experienced an unexpected ascent during the 2025 season. He was cut in October and battling injury, but returned for a game-winning two-point conversion. He overcame a nomadic career spanning 9 teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This journey is definitely very impressive, but also stressful. So who was there with him through the success and the turbulent times? It was none other than his parents, Michael and Kimberley (Kim) Saubert. So let’s get to know more about the power couple behind the scenes who raised him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Eric Saubert’s Father, Michael Saubert?

Eric was born on May 9, 1994, to Michael and Kimberly. He also has three siblings —Danielle, Mikey, and Timmy. Interestingly, he is a dog lover and especially loves his Husky, Abe. He has learned to be extremely hardworking and charitable from his father and mother, and it was evident when he selected the organisation Dogs for Better Lives as his My Cause My Cleats initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, Mike, has been a steadfast force in his life, supporting his football dreams, and is very proud of his progress. As per The Des Moines Register, Mike said, “It’s been a blessing.” Mike is so supportive of his son that he even has an X account solely dedicated to talking about Eric and his football success.

Eric has highlighted his parents as providing an example of faith, love, and generosity. He even shared an anniversary post on his parents’ marriage anniversary back in 2023. He wrote, “Wishing a Happy Anniversary, my very favorite love story 💛

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Blessed to have grown up with my parents’ example of faith, love, and generosity… and so in love with this family they made.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliot Georgiadis (@elliotgeorgiadis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Eric Saubert’s Mother, Kimberly Saubert?

Eric is not really vocal about his personal life and does not share much about his parents, but his love for his mother is palpable from his social media. He shared a birthday post for his mother back in 2015 with a simple caption, “Happy birthday, Mom! I love you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a fan named @davisatl_ said, “Bro I sat next to your parents last season against the dolphins. Had a great conversation with your mom. They’re cool asf! Send greetings from me!” So not only does Eric love his parents, but even his fans adore them!

Again in 2016, he shared a little bit more insight on how his mother was helping him make his football dreams come true. He shared a birthday post saying, “his woman is helping me make my dreams come true.. Happy birthday mom, looking young as ever. I love you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Saubert (@sawbee85) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Eric Saubert’s Early Life and Family Roots: Inside Her Parents’ Influence

Eric has a close-knit family with his parents, siblings, and husky, and clearly, his family is his biggest source of strength. From posting social media posts on his parents’ birthdays to wishing them on their anniversary, Eric loves to share his affection publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, the NFL star gets the same love in return because his father literally has a whole X profile just dedicated to the main highlights of his NFL career. The main thing he learnt from his parents is the value of hard work and how it always pays off. He said the same while speaking to Patriots.com in 2019 and said, “Just keep working because it’s going to pay off.”

On top of that, Mike shares his career highlights and writes the captions that scream cheerleader. He definitely is his son’s biggest supporter and never shies away from cheering for him. In 2021, he shared a highlight from when Eric was with the Denver Broncos and wrote, “Yes! Eric Saubert Touchdown!” These things show how loving and supportive Eric’s parents are of his endeavours and career.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Eric Saubert’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Eric grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and was raised in Hoffman Estates, IL, making him and his parents American citizens. Specific details regarding the ethnic background of Michael and Kimberley Saubert are not publicly disclosed in their professional player profiles or biographical records.

However, Eric was definitely influenced by the intense and deep-rooted football culture in Chicago while growing up. In fact, in an interview with Patriots.com, he mentioned how growing up, his favourite player was Julius Peppers. He said, “He was different. It was kind of cool last year and the year before, really playing against him. He’s out of the league now, but that was a special moment for me. He brought a lot of intensity to the game and a special athleticism that is really cool to watch.”

He also said, “I grew up in Chicago, so I was a big Bears fan growing up.” So naturally, his hometown had a great influence in his career and love for football. What do you think about his overall career and background? Tell us in the comments below.