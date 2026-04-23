Who are Makai Lemon’s Parents? All About His Father Michael Lemon and Mother Brandy Lemon

Makai Lemon is 21 years old and was born on 2nd June 2004. Well, even at this age has already achieved a lot when it comes to football. The wide receiver played college football for the USC Trojans, winning the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award.

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And now? He is ready for the 2026 NFL Draft! So, before all the excitement over his NFL team sets in, let’s take a look at his family and his upbringing.

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Who is Makai Lemon’s Father, Michael Lemon?

Makai’s father is Mike Lemon, and guess what? Makai is extremely skilled at football because of his father’s athletic DNA. Mike was a former standout running back at La Mirada High School and UNLV.

He was also a 2000-yard rusher at La Mirada High School. In fact, Makai has always been surrounded by athletic excellence at home because his uncles are also elite athletes.

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His uncle Tim was a second-round baseball pick who later played college football at Colorado. His great uncle, Chet Lemon, played 16 seasons as an All-Star MLB outfielder. Now with that kind of pedigree and potential in his home, Makai was bound to make his high school coach, Mike Moschetti, proud and be the next big player from the Lemon family.

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Who is Makai Lemon’s Mother, Brandy Lemon?

Makai’s mother is Brandy, and she has played a pivotal role in his life. She is of Hawaiian descent, and Makai has frequently traveled to the islands to meet family in Maui.

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Makai was always an old soul, and his mother knew that, which is why she never stopped him from pursuing whatever he wanted. A natural introvert, he prefers to keep his eyes ahead, head down, and mind fixed first on getting USC to the College Football Playoff before leaping into the NFL. Every move was helped, of course, by his mother.

When he took an interest in skateboarding at 3 years old, for instance, his parents hadn’t expected their toddler to be doing tricks before his next birthday.

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“He just always amazed us,” his mother, Brandy Lemon, said. “Like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s no way our 3-year-old son is really doing kickflips and ollies right now.’”

She has always been a huge source of love and support for Makai, and he never forgot to show her the gratitude and love he knew she deserved.

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What is Makai Lemon’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Makai Lemon’s heritage is deeply rooted in the Pacific Islands. His mother is Hawaiian, and so Makai has traveled often to visit family in Maui.

His grandfather was born and raised in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, a legendary area known for producing some of the toughest players in the world.

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His grandmother, described as “pure Polynesian,” Makai carries the spirit of the islands, often referred to as “mana,” into every stadium he enters.

Does Makai Lemon Have Siblings?

Lemon does have siblings and has an older sister named Aliyah. He grew up in the Los Angeles area as the youngest in his family.

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His childhood was definitely shaped by his family members, including his sister. His sister was five years older. His younger cousins weren’t born yet. Most of his early childhood was spent hanging around adults, throwing around a football with his uncles.

This is why he was called an old soul by his family and even the USC football staff due to his maturity beyond his age.

Inside Relationship with his Parents

Lemon has a wonderful relationship with his parents and always shows his gratitude to them whenever he gets a chance. He often cited them as his primary motivation.

His parents, including a father with UNLV football experience, provided early guidance. In a 2025 interview, he expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and for building his foundation for success.

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Makai Lemon definitely shares a strong bond with his parents, and it shows through his words. “I’m not gonna let anybody get in my way of feeding my family. I just gotta do what I gotta do,” said Makai, referring to his performances.

He definitely is untouchable and would go to any lengths to protect and love his family. What do you think about this football star? Tell us in the comments below.