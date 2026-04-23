Who are Matt Miller’s Parents? All About His Father Scott Miller & Mother Caroline Miller

Long before Matt Miller was a celebrated coach for Boise State, he was a Montana kid shaped by a family that remains his anchor. While fans know Matt Miller for his record-setting career at Boise State, it is time to know about the family that supported him from the start.

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Matt Miller is a former all-conference wideout for the Broncos, who helped Boise State finish the 2024 season ranked eighth in the country after it reached the CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and captured its second MW championship in as many years.

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Miller joined the coaching staff at his alma mater in Jan. 2020 and was elevated to co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in Jan. 2025. He was originally hired as the wide receivers coach and spent five seasons in that role before being promoted.

Who is Matt Miller’s Father?

Matt Miller’s father is Scott Miller. There is not much information about the football coach’s parents; however, his dad was apparently an alumnus of Washington State University.

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In fact, he spoke to Montana Sports in 2019 and said, “I couldn’t be happier to be this close to my brother, he lives in town. My mom and dad still live in Helena. My sister lives in the town just over the hill. It’s good just to be close to my family once again, since being in Boise for 5-6-7 years, I didn’t get to see them as much.”

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His athleticism, recognized by his father, also caught the attention of then-Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, a Capital High alumnus and former teammate of Miller’s dad.

Who is Matt Miller’s Mother?

Matt’s mom is Carolyn Miller, but there is not much information about her life or career. However, it seems he is pretty close to his family, as he spoke about them lovingly in the interview above. However, he did mention that both his parents were always fans of the Cougs and still lived in Helena.

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He loves to visit his mom and dad and clearly has a strong bond with them. His mother was the biggest cheerleader when it came to his career and supported him ever since he was a kid.

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What is Matt Miller’s parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Matt and his parents are American. He was born and raised in Helena and is recognized for his Montana roots, playing career (2011–2014), and subsequent role in mentoring.

Miller’s legacy in his home state is undeniable, cemented not just by his name appearing throughout the state record books but by his continued commitment to supporting his hometown. His impact is still physically present at Boise State, where a photo of him remains on display at the Broncos’ Bleymaier Football Center as a testament to his playing career.

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“This place means a lot to my wife and me,” Miller told MTN Sports. “And obviously, now being able to give back forward to these student-athletes is something we’re very passionate about. And getting to do what I love every single day is awesome.”

Inside Matt Miller’s Relationship with His Parents

Miller was supported by his parents and always encouraged to pursue his dreams. In fact, not only did his own parents support him, but also his coach. “He’s like a second father to me,” Miller said of Jeff Choate, who was his coach at Montana State. “He’s still a guy that I can call, probably all but one week out of the year, for advice in this profession and how to handle business.”

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Even though he is climbing the coaching ranks, he has not forgotten his roots in Montana. Miller also went as a guest speaker in a seminar that was organized by the Kas Ioane Foundation, a charitable nonprofit that Kane Ioane established in his father’s name.

He has immense pride in his family and home state and always returns to do something worthwhile for his hometown. In fact, he is always happy that his parents still stay there, which becomes a big excuse for him to go back!

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“I think it’s a great compliment when people tell you that, hey, you’re a Montana guy, you’re a Montana girl,” he said. “And that says a lot about who you are as a person, the values you have, and the type of person you’re going to be every single day.”