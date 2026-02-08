Who Are Nick Kallerup Parents? All About John Kallerup And Kim Kallerup

Nick Kallerup knows what it feels like to fail, even though he is a successful Seattle Seahawks star today. He has not only gone undrafted but also faced huge personal loss when he was just a high school kid. Getting up from these losses and becoming an NFL star takes grit, mental strength, and a lot of willpower, which he surely embodies.

How did he get it, though? Who were the ones who instilled love and confidence into him? Let’s take a deep dive and see who Nick Kallerup’s parents are.

Who is Nick Kallerup’s Father, John Kallerup?

Nick Kallerup grew up in Minnesota with his younger brother, sister, and parents. His father is John Kallerup, and unfortunately, Nick had to face the loss of his father when he was just in high school. Nick had an impressive football program run at the Gophers program, and after that, had to face a huge loss in his life. However, it only increased his faith more and made him into a strong man that his father would be very proud of.

He even used My Cause My Cleats as a platform to pay tribute to his father and his Christian faith by choosing the Two Lights Foundation for this program to support. He was always good at sports, and his parents were the reason he could pursue football.

He also shared a post on 2021 on X during Father’s day wishing his dad a happy Father’s Day and asking his followers to call their dad before it was too late. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad I could have asked for, love and miss you every day. If your dad is alive, call him and wish him a happy Father’s Day and tell him you love him. I sure wish I could.”

Who is Nick Kallerup’s Mother, Kim Kallerup?

There is surprisingly no public information about Nick’s mother. The Seattle Seahawks tight end is also not very vocal about his private life and does not really share a lot about his parents on social media. Nick is pretty light-hearted in general, and there is one video fromthe Gopher Football program on Instagram where he talked about his interests and fun facts. He sat down on his birthday in 2023 with Brevyn Spann-Ford to talk about his life. However, there was no mention of his parents or personal life.

He shared a lot about his father, though, and even shared a birthday post in 2023 on his father’s 57th birthday, remembering him and missing him dearly. Mostly Nick shares a lot about his fiancée, Carlson who he has been in a relationship for almost 8 years.

Nick Kallerup’s Early Life and Family Roots: Inside Her Parents’ Influence

Nick’s father played a huge role in his life. Unfortunately, there is not much detailed information on what his father did. John, however, was definitely a steady presence in his life, and Nick lost him in high school, which has left a huge blankness, surely.

He still reminisces about his father and posts on his birthdays and Father’s Day. He was married to Kimberly as per his obituary and has three children, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Kaitlyn. In fact, there was a fundraiser as well, organised by Kim after John passed away due to a stomach ulcer and internal bleeding while the family was in Mexico. They wanted help with the flying expenses, especially with the expenses to fly John home and prepare for the funeral. The fund was successful, and many people raised money amounting to almost $23K.

What is Nick Kallerup’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Nick and his family are Caucasian, and he grew up in a close-knit family in Minnesota. He was always encouraged to follow his dreams and was raised in a very faith-driven household.

His upbringing and faith are palpable from his social media posts and also the movement My Cause My Cleats, where he chose to donate to a Christian organisation. He attended a conservative Christian school during his pre-high school years, which also helped him become humble, grounded, and grateful.

