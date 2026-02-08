Who are Robert Kraft’s Parents? All About Patriots Owner’s Dad Harry Kraft and Mom Sarah Kraft

It was the 1940s. It was a revolutionary time in the entire world. The USA was coming into power, a new economy was being set, and the world was also ravaged by war. So, how do you think the chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, Robert Kraft, who is also the owner of the New England Patriots, grew up?

Well, we then have to go back to his childhood and his parents. How did they raise him in such a new and revolutionary world?

Who are Robert Kraft’s parents?

Robert Kraft was born into a modern Orthodox Jewish family in Brookline, Massachusetts. His father, Harry Kraft, was a dressmaker in Boston’s Chinatown, and his mother, Sarah Bryna (Webber) Kraft, was a homemaker. Kraft’s parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and discipline that would later help him in his philanthropic and business endeavors.

He attended Brookline High School, where he excelled academically and displayed his leadership qualities. He pursued higher education at Columbia University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, and involved himself in extracurricular activities to improve his portfolio. Indeed, his innate leadership qualities were evident as he began narrating his journey from the moment he assumed the role of class president. Robert then decided to extend his studies and did an MBA from Harvard Business School; yes, he was always a top-notch student. In fact, the Patriots franchise builder has a close connection to Nova Scotia and the Atlantic provinces that even played a big role in the Patriots’ dynasty.

The connection was thanks to his mother, Sarah, and the story begins in Lithuania and Poland, where Sarah’s parents grew up during a period of financial hardship and persecution of Jews. They later shifted to Saint John, N.B., in the late 19th century. Sarah’s father, Abraham Sivovlos Webber, immigrated to New Brunswick in 1886 and curated a millinery shop. He sold hats and clothing items in Saint John. Sarah’s mother, Elizabeth Leby Godine (Godinsky) Webber, immigrated to Saint John in 1890, and then she married Abraham in 1893 in Montreal.

Sarah was born in 1911 and had 9 siblings and was the second youngest. The family home on Brunswick Street near the Narrows was the unfortunate object on the destructive path of the Halifax Explosion on the morning of Dec. 6, 1917, and Sarah was the one who was affected the most. She was temporarily blinded by the explosion, and according to Kraft, remarkably had her sight restored by a Halifax veterinarian.“She was always sensitive about her eyes, and explained to me that her experience during the Explosion was the reason,” he added as per Saltwire.com.

He heard about the hard times his parents saw in their own childhood, while he, too, experienced the effects of world-level wars and global change. These things helped him build his career from the ground up.

Where did Harry Kraft and Sarah Kraft meet?

Harry and Sarah were married in 1955 and raised their children in Brooklin. As a boy, Kraft worked extremely hard and even sold newspapers outside of Braves Field in Boston. He went to Columbia University via scholarship, and he played tennis and lightweight football for the school- just imagine his hard work and talent!

Robert Kraft said back in 2022 that his father never got rich running the small Crown Dress Co. in Boston’s Chinatown. But before he died in 1975, Harry Kraft conveyed to his son he was leaving him something more special than material wealth: the family’s good name and a legacy of morality and dignity. He said, “Those who knew him described Harry as a ‘mensch*,’ a man who dedicated his life to a love for mankind by making peace among people.”

Robert learnt the most valuable lesson from his parents— never give up. This is what drove him to success, and he became a billionaire.

What ethnicity are Robert Kraft’s parents?

Robert Kraft is from a Modern Orthodox Jewish family and grew up in Brooklyn. He was raised in an observant Jewish home and is a famous figure in American Jewish philanthropy, and won the 2019 Genesis Prize.

He is a multi-millionaire who has owned the New England Patriots since 1994. Under his leadership, the franchise has won six Super Bowls, establishing itself as a premier NFL dynasty. Not only is he an important businessman in the industry, but he is also a philanthropist, particularly in combating anti-Semitism, promoting Jewish causes, and supporting education and healthcare.

Robert Kraft’s relationship with his parents

Robert had a pretty cordial relationship with his parents, who instilled a strong work ethic in him. Robert previously said that though his father never got rich running a business with Crown Dress Co., his father always made sure to remind him that their family has the greatest richness: the knowledge of legacy and hard work.

In fact, Robert admitted that his father wanted him to become a Rabbi, but he chose his own path. “Well, my father was a very wise man and a very spiritual person, but I don’t think people who love football and have ADD would be good rabbis. So even though I was a middle child, it was one of the first times I went against my parents, many.” He said as per Jewish Insider. “Football has always been my passion,” Kraft added, then explaining why he bought the football team in 1994.

So his parents always imbued the essence of hard work and self-worth into him. He knew what was best for him and became a go-getter. Kraft has given the Patriots a new legacy to uphold with his leadership and guidance, and at 84, he is still a strong presence for the team.