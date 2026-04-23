Who are Spencer Fano’s Parents? All About His Father Bingham Fano and Lori Fano

Most kids are learning to read in kindergarten; Spencer Fano was learning to play tackle football against kids twice his age. This early start wasn’t just a fluke; it was the first sign of a football life shaped by a deeply athletic and influential family.

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Spencer Fano is the star offensive tackle for the Utah Utes. After becoming the first Utah Utes player to win the prestigious Outland Trophy award for being the best interior lineman, he is ready to take the next step in his career. Teams like the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers already like him a lot, so he might just be on the wishlist of one of the best teams.

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Who is Spencer Fano’s Father?

Spencer grew up in a very athletic family and was born on November 4, 2004. He always attended football games and even played tackle football in kindergarten. He was mentored by a family with deep NFL ties, including four uncles, and attended Timpview High School before becoming a standout offensive tackle.

He was born into a Polynesian family that was highly influenced by football. His father is Bingham Fano, and he was not just a dad but also his first-ever coach! Bingham began training the boys around third or fourth grade after noticing their potential.

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Bingham is credited with training Spencer and his brother, Utah defensive lineman Logan Fano, from a young age. Bingham Fano, who is active on X, has been deeply involved in their football journey, which included coaching them in local leagues in Utah.

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Who is Spencer Fano’s Mother?

Spencer’s mother is Lori, and she, too, has been a big support in his career. Not only did she make him the man he is today, but she also became his biggest cheerleader.

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He even thanked his mom when he won the 2025 Outland Trophy and said that she was the one who spent countless hours driving him and his siblings to practices in Utah, and that not only included football, but also wrestling, basketball, soccer, and baseball tournaments!

He also said how she was his first best friend, and she would always remain so.

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What is Spencer Fano’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

Spencer and his family are of Samoan ethnicity. He is widely recognized for his Polynesian heritage and was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

The family has a very close-knit dynamic shaped by their heritage and culture, fostering a passionate and athletic-oriented household.

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Does Spencer Fano Have Siblings?

Yes, Spencer does have siblings. He has an older brother named Logan, who is on the defensive line for the University of Utah, and has a sister, Shalyn, who competes in basketball at Utah Valley University.

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The siblings were always active when it came to sports and frequently challenged each other. Spencer became the offensive tackle while Logan became the edge rusher.

The two brothers were often roughhousing in the backyard of their parents’ home, pushing, shoving, and competing with each other when it came to football. They learned the fundamentals of blocking and pass rushing, polished their techniques, and challenged one another as teammates through pee-wee football, prep ball at Timpview High School, and even through their final three college seasons at Utah.

And now they are taking it to the next level by promising that they might become rivals in two different NFL teams. Even scouts wanted to know how those skirmishes went.

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“I think the most off-the-wall question I’ve gotten from a lot of teams is who would win in a fight?” Logan Fano said as per Fox Sports. “Things just get super competitive. It’s fun.”

Inside Relationship with his Parents

Spencer has an amazing relationship with his parents and always expresses his gratitude whenever he gets the opportunity. During his award-winning speech after he won the 2025 Outland Trophy, he thanked his mother profusely and also mentioned how she was his first best friend. The speech definitely became a tearjerker because both his mother and he were teary-eyed throughout the whole speech.

He came from an extremely passionate family, and the encouragement of his parents, along with their enthusiasm, rubbed off on him, not only making him an amazing football player but a passionate one.

With a foundation built on family, competition, and heritage, the biggest question isn’t if the Fano brothers will succeed in the NFL, but how soon they’ll be lining up against each other on Sunday.