Who are Zion Young’s Parents? All About His Father Frank Young and Mother

Zion Young is just 22, and yet he is one of the strongest defensive ends for the Missouri Tigers. And guess what? He is from a pretty big family. Well, he has 10 siblings and is the youngest of them all, being the 11th kid!

So naturally, he developed a very vocal and high-energy personality from a young age. His childhood was definitely different from that of his team members, and he grew up in a pretty big and boisterous clan. So let’s see where his sportsman spirit, discipline, and determination come from.

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Who are Zion Young’s parents?

Zion was born on 18 March 2004 and is the youngest among 11 children! He was born and raised in Atlanta by his parents, Frank and Shirley. Clearly, with 10 siblings above him, his life was pretty chaotic, and yet it was disciplined.

This is because his father was in the military, and was the reason that he got into football. Frank not only introduced him to football but also coached him, with Young excelling early and aiming for the NFL at age 10.

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After listening to Zion Young for a few minutes, you will realize that he has amazing leadership qualities. The roots of his extremely loud leadership voice and his ability to lead in general are rooted in his family and his upbringing. It starts with his mom and dad, who are two very different personalities.

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“I come from a very vocal family. My dad is ex-military. My mom is more laid back. But that’s my mom; I’m a mama’s boy,” Young said Thursday. at SEC Media Days. “I come from a very structured family. I’ve always been the youngest.”

His strong leader-like nature was definitely the result of his parents’ upbringing and his childhood spent with so many brothers and sisters.

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How have Zion Young’s grandparents played a role in his upbringing?

Zion is a proud African American and has pretty deep roots in Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge rusher definitely knows a lot about his roots and legacy, and his grandparents must have had a hand in the same.

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However, there is not much information available regarding his bond with his grandparents. He is pretty vocal about his parents and his relationship with them, but there is not much story available about his grandparents.

What ethnicity are Zion Young’s parents?

Zion and his parents are African-American with a lot of pride in their heritage. The DE has deep roots in Georgia. His brother, Kendall Young, plays for the Georgia Yellowjackets. His father, Frank, was their coach and helped them become the players they are today. His family and their support were always paramount for the 21-year-old.

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Zion Young’s relationship with his parents

Young is, first and foremost, a self-proclaimed mama’s boy. He gave the food to his mother when it came to his energetic and lively personality. On top of that, he also credited his mother for his positive mindset, especially when he faced adversities during his football matches.

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On the other hand, his father, who is a military veteran, is the one who coached him! He trained Zion for nine seasons and even invested in an in-home gym! Even in Zion’s phone, his dad’s contact is saved as “Coach Frank,” a proof of the role he has played in shaping Zion’s game.

Zion felt his career was on a high-speed ascension. A strong final performance in the then-freshman’s 2019 spring game, a rivalry matchup against Mays High School, cemented him as a key player on the varsity squad.

“That was the moment that Zion convinced me that he was different and that he was going to be special,” Frank said. This was the first time his father had tears of joy in his eyes.

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He even worked hard and did well after failing academically in his classes, which stopped him from pursuing his personal football dreams in high school. He was extremely heartbroken, and this is when his parents supported him the most. He took all the classes again, along with extra classes to have better marks and come back to the football field.