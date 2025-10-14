Who Is Adam Trautman’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Maura Collins

Adam Trautman is a professional NFL tight end for the Denver Broncos who is known for his strong blocking and receiving skills. Maura Collins is his longtime partner and a former college athlete turned business strategist. Together, they form a grounded, supportive couple balancing athletics, academics, and ambition.

Who Is Adam Trautman’s Wife, Maura Collins?

Maura Collins’s full name is Maura Catherine Collins. She was raised by her parents, Brian and Laura Collins, and grew up in Ohio. In high school at Independence High School, she was a standout volleyball player, serving as team captain and earning All‑Ohio honors. She continued her education at the University of Dayton, majoring in applied mathematical economics while excelling as a libero on the volleyball team.

What Is Maura Collins’ Height and Age?

Maura Collins is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall (about 1.68 meters). Her precise age is not publicly confirmed in reliable sources. There is also no credible information about her religious or faith background available publicly.

How did Adam Trautman and Maura Collins meet?

Their story began at the University of Dayton, where both were student-athletes. Adam was playing college football (later becoming a tight end) while Maura played volleyball for Dayton. It seems their paths crossed through campus life, athletics, or social circles common to student‑athletes.

They maintained their relationship quietly at first. On May 6, 2021, he made an Instagram post referring to Maura as “the girl behind the scenes,” hinting at their connection publicly. Over time, their bond grew, and in March 2024, they shared their engagement news publicly. On May 4th, 2025, they shared images from their wedding.

What Does Maura Collins Do for a Living?

Maura Collins serves as an associate business strategist (or similar position) at Thoroughline Inc., working in business strategy and planning. Beyond her athletic past, she has built a career in the corporate/strategic world, using her analytical background.

Her dual experience as an accomplished student athlete and academic (mathematical economics major) gives her a unique perspective in strategic business roles.

Maura Collins’ Instagram / Social Media

Maura Collins uses @mauracollinss on Instagram. As for Facebook and Twitter, we could not reliably confirm verified accounts. Some public directories list possible usernames like Maura Collins or variants.

In conclusion, Maura Collins is much more than “Adam Trautman’s partner.” She’s not just a former standout volleyball player; she is also a sharp economics graduate and a business strategist in her own right. Their shared time at Dayton seems to have laid the roots of a lasting relationship. While some personal details about her age or faith aren’t publicly known, her professional and athletic journey speaks volumes.