Who is Drake Maye’s Wife, Ann Michael Maye? All About NFL QB’s Partner

When it comes to loyalty, creativity, and partnership, Drake Maye’s wife has mastered all three. From middle school beginnings to college milestones, she’s grown into her own spotlight, balancing life, love, and a viral baking career that’s captured hearts online. Here’s why fans can’t get enough of her story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Ann Michael Maye do? All to know about her education and profession

Ann Michael Maye, formerly Ann Michael Hudson, is much more than an NFL quarterback’s wife. She’s built her own identity through academics, creativity, and a growing media presence.

She grew up in Huntersville, North Carolina, and attended William A. Hough High School, where she was deeply involved in school life. A multi-sport athlete, Ann Michael played softball and field hockey, cheered on varsity teams, and took on leadership roles through student organizations. Her years in high school reflected an early balance of discipline, teamwork, and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a degree in Business Administration from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. While in college, she was active in Greek life, serving in leadership positions within her sorority, and participated in business-focused clubs that aligned with her professional interests.

Professionally, Ann Michael has carved out a niche as a baker and digital content creator. She gained widespread attention for her viral holiday baking series, Bakemas, which showcased her creativity and approachable personality. That success led to expanded opportunities, including media collaborations and a baking-focused show with NBC Sports Boston. Today, she continues to blend business sense with creativity, building a career on her own terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye meet?

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye’s story started long before stadium lights and NFL headlines. The two first met when they were around 12 years old in middle school in North Carolina. What began as a young friendship slowly turned into something deeper as they grew up together.

ADVERTISEMENT

They later attended William A. Hough High School, staying close even after Drake transferred schools. Their bond carried into college when both enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Drake starred at quarterback. Years later, that early connection turned into a lifelong partnership, rooted in growing up side by side.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and where did Drake and Ann Michael get married?

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye tied the knot on June 21, 2025, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, North Carolina. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple celebrated their wedding in the state where their story began.

The setting, known for its mountain views and quiet charm, reflected their low-key, personal style. Having been together since their early teens, the day felt less like a debut and more like a full-circle moment. The couple also drew admiration for donating their wedding gifts to local shelters, adding meaning to an already special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Maye (@drake.maye) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

How many kids do Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye have together?

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye do not have children yet. The couple has spoken more about building a strong foundation together, focusing on marriage, careers, and shared values. While they’ve kept future plans private, both have expressed excitement about growing together and embracing whatever comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Ann Michael Maye’s Instagram account?

Ann Michael Maye’s Instagram, @annmichaelhmaye, is a fun mix of her life with Drake Maye, behind-the-scenes football moments, and her creative baking adventures. Fans love her relatable posts, from game-day snaps to wedding memories, giving a peek into her world beyond the spotlight while showcasing her personality and style.

From childhood sweethearts to a power couple with a flair for creativity and giving back, Drake Maye’s wife proves she’s more than just a supportive partner; she’s a personality fans can root for. Their journey is a reminder that love, ambition, and a little fun can create something unforgettable.