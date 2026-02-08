Who is Josh McDaniels’s Wife, Laura McDaniels? All to know about her

Josh McDaniels is the offensive coordinator and coach for the New England Patriots, and he has seen some significant hardships in his life. The only anchor holding him through the bad times he had was his family and wife, Laura McDaniels. He had a bad taste in his mouth in relation to his career when he was fired mid-season by both the Denver Broncos (2010) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2023).

These were the times when even if he gave up on himself sometimes, his wife was always there—strong like a pillar. So let’s see how they met and how she navigates this intense career that her husband has.

What does Laura McDaniels do? All to know about her education and profession

Laura McDaniels is not someone to be messed with. She was born in 1977 and is 46 right now, and is not only philanthropic but also a steadfast supporter of her husband. She is hardworking and maintains a steady balance between her career and family while raising four children with Josh.

She works as a certified yoga instructor and has had other jobs as well. She is also a huge philanthropist who focuses on breast cancer mainly. Her generous side was displayed in 2015 when she participated in a relaxing day camp for breast cancer survivors organized by the New England Patriots’ charitable organization. Laura suggested the survivors’ manicures and massages. Moreover, she advised them on various life subjects. Inspired by the patients’ stories, she remarked, “I’m inspired. I’m motivated to do more. Each of their stories is very unique and heartwarming.”

How did Josh McDaniels and Laura McDaniels meet?

Interestingly, the power couple met when they were working together at FiberTech Plastics Company in Cleveland in 2000. The couple married two years later and then had four children together. So yes, they have been together for almost 20 years and have supported each other through success and failure.

The couple is not really public about their relationship and personal life. However, their bond was palpable, especially during a very important interview that Josh had with the Cleveland Browns.

On top of that, Josh also finds comfort whenever he is with his kids. “This line of work can swallow you up. But when he’s with the kids, he can stop what he’s doing and talk about the school dance. That wasn’t easy for him. He’s worked on it and still is working on it. I think he has changed,” Laura remarked per Heavy.com.

When did Laura McDaniels and Josh McDaniels get married?

Laura and Josh got married in 2002 in Cuyahoga, Ohio. There is not much known about where and when they got married since it was back in 2002, when Instagram and Twitter were not really the go-to places for making memories.

Back in the good old 2000s they were video cameras and film photo which needed time to be developed and were not really uploaded on social media. But what we do know is their strong bond that is still present even after 20 years of marriage. They share four children together, and Laura still stands by him whenever there is any crisis, and vice versa.

Do Josh and Laura McDaniels have children?

The couple has four children together: Jack (26 years old), Maddie (19), Livia (15), and Neenah (12). During a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report, Laura opened up about her husband, revealing that as a father, he’s able to set aside work to be there for his family.

Josh said as per Bleacher Report, “I’ve learned if I don’t take time to enjoy the things that are important to me, I’ll look back 20 years from now and say, ‘What did I do this for?'” he says. “If that means leaving work early so I can see the kids and coming back earlier the next morning when they are sleeping anyway, that’s what I’ll do.”

His family is definitely his biggest support, and he finds solace whenever he is with them. What do you really need when you have such a supportive family?

What is Laura McDaniels’s Instagram account?

Laura does not seem to have an Instagram account. Let’s get real. She’s not really a millennial or GenZ! For her, her memories are in photo albums and in real time.