Who is Joshua Dobbs’s fiancée, Jocelyn Lara? All About NFL QB’s Partner

She’s not chasing the spotlight, yet her story keeps drawing it in. Jocelyn Lara, fiancée of NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs, has quietly built a life shaped by ambition, discipline, and football long before the headlines ever followed. From behind-the-scenes roles to moments that unexpectedly became public, her journey reflects purpose carried with poise. This isn’t just about who she’s engaged to. It’s about the path Jocelyn carved for herself, the spaces she navigated, and the relationship that grew right alongside it. Keep reading because the story behind the name is far more compelling than you might expect.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Jocelyn Lara do? All to know about her education and profession

Jocelyn Lara has built a career that blends education, sports, and business, well before she became known as Joshua Dobbs’ fiancée. She grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, where she completed her high school education before heading south for college.

For higher studies, Jocelyn attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduating in 2019 with a degree in supply chain and marketing. During her college years, she was actively involved with the university’s football program, working as a football recruiting assistant. That role gave her early exposure to athlete operations, recruiting logistics, and the inner workings of a major college football program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionally, Jocelyn has stayed closely connected to the sports industry. She participated in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum in 2020, an initiative designed to open doors for women in football-related careers. She later worked as an executive assistant to the head football coach at the University of Minnesota, followed by a role as a client relations coordinator at Team IFA, a sports management firm. Currently, she works as an account manager at Generation Adidas International, where she handles partnerships and global youth soccer programs.

Her career reflects steady growth, strong industry insight, and a clear identity beyond the NFL spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara meet?

Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara met at the University of Tennessee, where football played a central role in both their lives. Dobbs was leading the Volunteers as quarterback, while Lara worked behind the scenes as a football recruiting assistant. Being part of the same program meant their paths crossed often, and a professional connection gradually turned personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

They kept things low-key early on, but fans got their first glimpse of the relationship in July 2021, when Dobbs shared photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas. From campus beginnings to public moments, their story grew naturally from shared space and shared passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and where did Joshua and Jocelyn get engaged?

Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara got engaged on March 29, 2025, in a romantic proposal at Boston Harbor, Massachusetts. Dobbs planned an intimate setup with white roses, candles, and a heartfelt “Will you marry me?” sign overlooking the water. He went down on one knee as Jocelyn said yes, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

Dobbs later shared the moment on social media, calling Lara his best friend and constant support. While the couple has not yet shared wedding details, the engagement reflects a relationship built on years of trust, shared football roots, and quiet commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Dobbs (@joshdobbs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

How many kids do Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara have together?

Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara do not have any children yet. For now, they’re focused on their relationship and the next chapter following their 2025 engagement. While they keep future plans private, fans see this stage as the foundation before any fatherhood journey begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jocelyn Lara’s Instagram account?

Jocelyn Lara keeps a low profile on social media, but she does have an Instagram presence. Her account is @jocelynlara, where she maintains a relatively private, understated profile, aligning with her preference to stay out of the spotlight despite public interest in her relationship with Joshua Dobbs.

At the end of the day, Joshua Dobbs’ fiancée is more than a name linked to an NFL quarterback. Jocelyn Lara’s story is rooted in shared beginnings, quiet support, and years of growing together away from the spotlight. From college connections to a Boston Harbor proposal, their journey feels steady and intentional. And as Dobbs moves forward in his career, one thing is clear, this chapter is just getting started.