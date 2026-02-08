Who is Nick Kallerup’s Girlfriend Emily Carlson? Everything You Need To Know About His Partner

Nick Kallerup is the Seattle Seahawks tight end, but the journey was not easy. His road to the NFL had a lot of struggle, and he had to have a grind-it-out attitude. From an unheralded high school player to an undrafted rookie, he defied the odds to make it to the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster in 2022.

But he was not alone in this fight. He had his family and his longtime partner along the way. For several years, Emily Carlson has been beside him and seen both the struggle behind the scenes and the rise that he has had in the NFL. So let’s go into details about the couple and see how their journey took place.

Who is Nick Kallerup’s Wife, Emily Carlson?

Nick Kallerup’s wife is Emily Carlson, and they had a long journey together. She knew him when he was not an NFL star and did not have the fame and recognition that he has now. So yes, she has seen the hardships behind the scenes as well as the glory and was with him when he did not have the fame and money he has now.

She studied at the University of Minnesota, and now she stays in Seattle with her husband, Nick. She loves to travel and shares a lot of pictures on Instagram about the same. However, there is not much information about her career or personal life, and she does like to keep it low-key.

What is Emily Carlson’s Profession?

Carlson graduated from the University of Minnesota and the Carlson School of Management (noticed the same name here!). She is very accomplished and has had a lot of job roles up until now. She had started as a Human Resource Assistant at the University of Minnesota and then became a front desk administrator at the same place. After working there for 1 year and 9 months, as per Linkedin she shifted to being a marketing intern at Chick-fil-A.

Carlson also got promoted to Team Supervisor at the same company and stayed there for eight months in 2021. She has a pretty diverse resume and shifted to being a marketing intern for Spilt Milk Studios for 4 months. Finally, her big break happened with Nestle where she started out as an intern and climbed the ladder to first become a Nestlé Sales Development Program representative, then an analyst, and finally became a Sales Analytics Analyst.

So while her husband makes waves in the football world, she runs the marketing team at Nestlé with her impressive skill set, and she is making a name for herself in the industry.

How did Emily Carlson and Nick Kallerup meet?

Emily and Nick have been in a relationship for almost 8 years, and their adorable connection happened when they were in school together and then shifted to the University of Minnesota. Their long story started way back in 2018. If you take a sneak peek and look at any of their Instagram profiles and scroll way down, then you will see some adorable pictures of their prom date together.

They have seen each other, not only through different milestones of life, but also through the struggles. From spending their 18th birthday together to cheering for each other’s success in their careers, they have always been a strong team. For eight years, they have been together before getting engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily (@_emilycarlson)

When Did Emily Carlson and Nick Kallerup Get Engaged?

Nick and Emily got engaged in March 2025, and the NFL star decided to propose to her dreamily on a rooftop. Both of them shared several pictures on Instagram about the significant day, and Nick wrote the caption, “ I’m marrying my best friend!”

Truly, there is nothing better than marrying your best friend who knows you inside out! Emily even has a story board in her Instagram just dedicated to making and has named it “my love.” If this does not speak volumes about their love for each other, then we don’t know what else does!

Do Emily Carlson And Nick Kallerup Have Children?

According to the couple’s Instagram posts, it does not seem they have children yet. However, they are definitely going to get married soon and will give us the happy news whenever it arrives!

For now, they seem to be on cloud 9 and happily preparing for their wedding, which might happen this year! Nick even posted a heartfelt post about their 8 years together and expressed his excitement to become her husband. He posted the same in November 2025, and their wedding will happen this year!

What are Emily Carlson’s social media handles?

Emily Carlson loves to share about her personal life and experiences on Instagram with her 952 followers, and her Instagram handle is https://www.instagram.com/_emilycarlson/