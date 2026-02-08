Who is Robert Kraft’s Wife, Dana Blumberg? All you need to know about their relationship

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, has been a topic of discussion not only because of his team’s very strong 17-3 run in the playoffs this season but also for his very solid partnership with his wife, Dana Blumberg. As the Pats prepare for Super Bowl LX on February 8 against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, Kraft, now 84 says Blumberg’s support was the main thing that kept him focused through all the football madness. Having been married since a surprise bash full of stars in 2022, this power couple exemplifies the ideal mix of love, luxury, and Pats pride that every fan desires.

Who is Robert Kraft’s wife, Dana Blumberg?

Dana Meredith Blumberg, Robert Kraft’s leading lady, was born on May 16, 1974, making her 51 years old. She’s a sharp ophthalmologist who’s kept her early school days pretty low-key, no confirmed high school details out there, but she powered through Saint Louis University School of Medicine, snagging her M.D. in 2000. From there, she crushed residencies at Case Western Reserve University and a glaucoma fellowship at Johns Hopkins’ Wilmer Eye Institute, setting her up as a go-to eye doc at Columbia University.

Who is Robert Kraft’s new wife?

No “new” in the sense of fresh-off-the-altar, Kraft and Dana Blumberg tied the knot back on October 14, 2022, in a wild surprise wedding at NYC’s Hall des Lumières. Picture this: 200+ guests thinking it’s a “Kickoff and Touchdown” party, then boom, Elton John announces them as husband and wife, with Meek Mill dropping a custom track backed by Ed Sheeran.

She’s a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma, affiliated with top-tier institutions like NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia, where she treats patients and advances research in eye health.

Robert Kraft’s and Dana Blumberg’s relationship

These two kicked things off around 2017 at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event, Blumberg even posed with one of Kraft’s Super Bowl rings that night. They went public in 2019 at the French Open, then hit events like the Women’s World Cup final. Kraft popped the question in early 2022, with Tommy Hilfiger spilling the beans at an amfAR gala: “He’s engaged to the most wonderful woman in the world.”

Social media buzz? Slim, friends like Michael Rubin posted throwbacks of their first date dinner, captioned with Pats vibes, and Meek Mill Insta’d from the wedding: “Sounds forever ❤️ @eltonjohn.” Kraft gushed to People, “I never believed I’d remarry… it’s God’s hand at work. ”

What does Dana Blumberg do for a living?

Not much is known about the nitty-gritty of Dana Blumberg’s day-to-day profession; she keeps it super private, which fits her low-profile style. What we do know: she’s a respected ophthalmologist with a glaucoma focus, board-certified after her elite training, and linked to Columbia University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian for treatments and research. She’s published in medical journals and innovates on eye surgeries, but there are no deep dives into her current caseload or side gigs. Keeps the mystery alive, right?

Do Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg have Kids?

Nope, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg do not have kids together. Kraft’s got four sons, Jonathan, Daniel, Joshua, and David, from his first marriage to Myra Kraft, who passed in 2011 after nearly 50 years. The boys are all business pros now, with Jonathan running point as Patriots president. Blumberg, at 51, steps in as a supportive stepmom figure, but no little Krafts on the horizon for this duo. Family life’s blended, Pats-style.

What are Dana Blumberg’s social media handles?

Dana Blumberg flies way under the radar on socials; no verified big-league accounts pop up for her. There is also no Facebook profile linked to Dana Blumberg. Twitter/X? Nada solid turns up here, too. She’s all about that private life, no Insta flexes or tweet storms here.

Patriots fans, hold onto your helmets; the team’s Super Bowl LX clash with the Seattle Seahawks is just days away on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium, kicking off at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. After a 17-3 grind through Denver in the conference title (10-7 squeaker), Kraft’s squad faces a Seahawks D that’s suffocating offenses. Experts pick Seattle 23-16, citing their pressure and Pats’ playoff passing woes, but with Kraft and Blumberg cheering, expect fireworks. Can New England snag ring No. 7 sans Brady-Belichick? Tune in to Essentially Sports for the latest update; it’s going to be epic.