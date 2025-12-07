Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Colts vs Jaguars? Life, Net Worth, & More About Gabrielle Slebos

The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 14 at 8-4, the same as the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South, a division they haven’t claimed since 2014. For the Colts, Sunday’s matchup at EverBank Stadium is more than just another game.

But inside the locker room, it carries little weight; in fact, head coach Shane Steichen dismissed any talk of the streak this week, saying this week is fully forward-looking. Players echoed that this week, with many saying this year’s roster, staff, and ownership give the organization a completely new identity. As linebacker Zaire Franklin put it, discussion around the past is mostly external. For the team, this is simply another opportunity to show growth.

Since acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers at midseason, Jacksonville has reshaped its attack to become more explosive and efficient. Meanwhile, the Colts are seeking to bounce back from two weeks of uneven offensive execution, especially on early downs, where they’ve typically thrived.

However, this game will feature pre-game tradition, as it will have flyovers followed by the National anthem.

Who is Gabrielle Slebos? National Anthem performer at Cowboys vs Lions

Gabrielle Slebos will be performing the national anthem at the game. She is celebrated not only for her expressive tone but also for shaping the young musicians. She is an alumnus of the University of North Florida, and she built a strong reputation as a classroom educator and private voice and piano instructor with the Florida Music Academy.

Her teaching focuses on instilling confidence, creativity, and musical discipline, attributes she brings to the stage as well. Outside the classroom, Slebos has performed at church functions and is a household name throughout this diverse region’s arts arena.

But her selection to perform the national anthem at Colts vs. Jaguars is certainly one of the most high-profile moments to date, bringing to center stage one deeply embedded in Jacksonville’s music culture.

What is Gabrielle Slebos’s net worth in 2025?

As of 2025, there is no publicly verified information regarding the net worth. While she makes her money through teaching, live performances, and contracted musical events as a working musician, educator, and private instructor, at this time, no financial details have been released from credible sources.

Gabrielle Slebos’ music career, awards, and achievements details

Gabrielle Slebos has built a reputation as one of Northeast Florida’s most versatile and reliable vocal performers. She performed with the City of Atlantic Beach Band. Her work varies from classical to contemporary and faith-based music styles.

At Cornerstone Classical Academy, she teaches music to students of different grade levels. She gives specialized piano and voice lessons at the Florida Music Academy. Though she has not accumulated major regional or national awards, Slebos has become a trusted performer for local organizations, churches, and community events-a strong indication of her talent and professionalism.

Has Gabrielle Slebos performed the National Anthem at other college football or major sporting events?

There is no confirmed record of Gabrielle Slebos singing the national anthem at major college football games or professional sporting events before this Week.

One meaningful glimpse into her work comes from her involvement with Camp Able, a ministry experience hosted by Wesley United Methodist Church.

“Some smiles and hugs that capture what camp able is all about 🫶🏼 I have never experienced a place like this. A sanctuary with so much love, joy, and acceptance for who you are. I leave camp with immense gratitude for everything, and counting down the days till next year,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The performance wasn’t of a national anthem, but it underlined her commitment to inclusive, community-centered music work, which quite often opens the path to far greater stages than this Sunday’s NFL spotlight.