Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Eagles vs Bears? Life, Net Worth, & More About Vanya Sax

The Philadelphia Eagles are all set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 13. It will be a major contest in the NFC as Chicago enters the game with serious concerns, especially on defense, where they have given up 26.5 points per game. They are also struggling against the pass, allowing 224.7 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt. On the other hand, the Philadelphia defense has been one of the league’s better units, ranking eighth in scoring defense with 20 points allowed per game.

Before the game unfolds, Vanya Sax has been invited to perform the national anthem for the Eagles vs Bears matchup.

Who Is Vanya Sax? National Anthem performer at Eagles vs Bears

The Eagles vs. Bears national anthem will be performed by Ukrainian-born saxophonist Vanya Sax, who announced the same on his Instagram page.

”It’s such an honor and a joy to be back on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Black Friday game! 🦅💚🎷,” he wrote.

Growing up in a small Ukrainian town, he joined a music school along with his twin brother when he was only 10 years old. He didn’t have a clear choice for the instrument; therefore, his teacher handed him a saxophone, a moment that changed his life. By seventh grade, he knew music would be his future, and at the age of 16, he got accepted into Music College. S. Krushelnytskoyi.

Since then, he has been performing in major concert halls in Kyiv, taking part in TV productions, and touring with a big band through Europe.

What is Vanya Sax’s net worth in 2025?

Though there is not much confirmed public information about Vanya Sax’s net worth in 2025, it is quite evident from the career growth that he is doing well professionally.

Since moving to the U.S. in 2015, because of the unsettling political tensions in Ukraine, Vanya has worked his way to a full-time musician. Over time, his schedule has filled with weddings, private events, foundation galas, and residencies, including nearly four years as resident DJ at Fabrika Philly.

His key career highlights include performing at a party with Snoop Dogg, playing for Dolph Lundgren, and an appearance at the Night Shyamalan foundation event. Everyone from Eagles star Brandon Graham to several local media figures has crossed his path during the various performances.

Vanya is a saxophonist who plays house and dance music with pleasure; he often performs live with different DJs and prepares his DJ sets on his own.

What does Vanya Sax’s music career look like? Awards and achievements won by Vanya Sax

Vanya Sax has a story of persistence against all sorts of adversity. Now based in the United States and with only beginner-level English, he relied on restaurant gigs and weekend saxophone performances as a way to relate to the music.

In time, electric style has helped him build a loyal following. He started to perform regularly in community events, weddings, and many more events. He already had formed a name in Ukraine, as he was involved in major concerts and televised performances, and he’d even received an award from the mayor of Kyiv. He credits the years of uphill struggle as having shaped his work ethic and appreciation for success.

What other performances has Vanya Sax done at major sporting events?

Vanya Sax is no stranger to performing at major sports events in Philadelphia. Earlier this year, in January 2025, he made national news with his viral performance during the national anthem at Lincoln Financial Field at the Eagles vs. Packers playoff game. The performance skyrocketed his popularity.

Booking requests have poured in, so many that one couple even asked him to play at their unborn child’s future birthday party. Ahead of the Eagles-Rams divisional matchup, he was invited again to perform the anthem at Xfinity Live! tailgate.

His path to major sporting stages started on Eagles tailgates, where he’d play for fun. Clips of his soaring live performances caught the attention of the team’s marketing staff, who soon invited him to the playoff stage he’d always dreamed about.