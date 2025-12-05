Who is Singing The National Anthem At the Cowboys vs Lions? Life, Net Worth, & More About Jessica Vosk

The Detroit Lions are playing against the Dallas Cowboys in week 14, starting at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Lions are hosting the game at Ford Field in Detroit. And both teams are fighting for a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions have recorded 7 wins and 5 losses, while the Dallas Cowboys currently have 6 wins, 5 losses, and 1 tie.

The last time they met was in October 2024, where the Lions won 47-9. This time, the singer of the U.S. National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” will be Jessica Vosk.

Who is Jessica Vosk? National Anthem performer at Cowboys vs Lions

Jessica Vosk is a highly praised singer and actress. She is known for her powerful performances on the musical theater stage and in concerts. She recently finished starring in the Broadway musical HELL’S KITCHEN.

She is best known for her lead role as Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, which she performed on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2019 to May 2019. She is currently traveling on a tour for her popular holiday music album, SLEIGH.

One can also hear her voice as the character Lute in the hit animated series Hazbin Hotel on Amazon Prime.

What is Jessica Vosk’s net worth in 2025?

Information regarding Jessica Vosk’s net worth is not directly available. According to reports, after graduating from college around 2007, Vosk began working as an associate at a financial firm in New York City that specialized in investor relations. She excelled at her job and was promoted three times over three years. She had a stable life and a good income.

Vosk decided to leave her secure finance job to follow her dream of performing. After working toward her new goal, Vosk landed her first two Broadway shows in 2014 and 2015.

What are Jessica Vosk’s music career details?

Jessica Vosk is a strong and popular recording artist, known for her powerful voice that can sing many different kinds of music. She has released several successful solo albums. Her first album, “Wild and Free,” came out in 2018.

More recently, she released a holiday album called “SLEIGH” in 2024, which became very popular and even charted on music lists like Billboard and iTunes.

What are Jessica Vosk’s music achievements?

Vosk has achieved major success both on the Broadway stage and in concert halls. Her biggest role was starring as Elphaba (the green witch) in the famous musical “Wicked,” both on the national tour and on Broadway for the show’s 15th anniversary. She recently concluded a run in the Broadway musical “HELL’S KITCHEN.”

Outside of the theater, her concerts have become legendary. She has performed two sold-out solo shows at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, including a special celebration for Judy Garland.

She also frequently performs with major orchestras, like The New York Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra.

What are some awards and recognitions earned by Jessica Wok?

Jessica Vosk has earned important industry awards. She won an Audience Choice Award from Broadway.com for being the Best Replacement performer in a Broadway show. A recording she starred in, the San Francisco Symphony’s production of West Side Story, received a prestigious Grammy Award Nomination.

She has also been recognized locally, winning a Best Actress in a Musical Award from BroadwayWorld for her work in the world premiere of the musical Becoming Nancy.

Has Jessica Vosk performed the National Anthem at other NFL or major events?

Yes, Jessica Vosk has performed the national anthem for a major sporting event before. She sang for the Mets’ home opener in April 2021. She performed the national anthem for a New York Knicks playoff game in June 2021. She also sang the national anthem before a Subway Series baseball game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees in June 2023.

For the prime-time game this Thursday, the Detroit Lions are encouraging their fans to wear white merchandise for a “White Out” at the stadium.

Regarding the playoff picture, the NFC playoff race is very competitive, and the winner of this game between the Lions and the Cowboys will significantly increase their chances of securing a spot in the final playoff field. Who, in your opinion, will make it into the playoffs?