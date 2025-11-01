Who Is Singing the National Anthem Before Titans vs Chargers? Trace Adkins’ Salary, Net Worth, Wife & Family

The Tennessee Titans might be struggling, but their quarterback, Ward, is quietly making franchise history. Last Sunday, he became the first Titans QB since Marcus Mariota back in 2015 to hit 20 or more completions in four straight games. That’s a solid run of consistent passing, even if the team’s record doesn’t show it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they are definitely trying to prove they belong in the elite tier after their win over the Minnesota on their recent game on October 23rd. It will be an interesting game to watch as the Titans are desperate to secure a victory. This game is shaping up to be a big test for both sides! So who will sing the national anthem? Let’s find out about Trace Adkins’ life and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who will perform the national anthems at Titans vs Chargers?

The NFL shall see some star power at Nissan Stadium this weekend! Country music star Trace Adkins, famous for hits like “Ladies Love Country Boys,” is expected to perform the National Anthem before the Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans.

Before the action starts in Nashville, fans will hear Adkins’ rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the United States’ anthem, written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and officially adopted in 1931. Let’s know more about the singer’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Trace Adkins’s wife, Victoria Pratt?

Victoria Pratt, currently 54, has built a long and varied acting career, racking up dozens of credits. One might recognize her from popular series like Heartland and Day Break, or maybe the sci-fi action favorite, Mutant X. As for how she and Trace Adkins got together, their romance reportedly started right on a movie set.

AD

They were co-stars in the 2014 movie The Virginian, and according to the reports, it was there that they first met. Fast forward a few years, and they made it official, tying the knot in 2019 with a lovely ceremony down in New Orleans.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Trace Adkins’ children

Trace Adkins has a big family, being the dedicated father to five daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Adkins (@mackenzielynnadkins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

His two eldest girls, Tarah and Sarah, are from his first marriage to Barbara Lewis, which ended in 1990. Trace later had three more daughters: Mackenzie, Brianna, and Trinity, with his third wife, Rhonda Forlaw. That marriage lasted 16 years before the couple split in 2014.

Trace Adkins’ career and net worth

Trace Adkins is a very successful country singer and actor. His voice is deep and powerful, and he is known for his great songs. He has earned a lot of money from his long career in music, touring, and acting. His estimated net worth is about $19 million.

He has put out eleven studio albums. Almost all of these albums have sold enough copies to be certified Gold or Platinum, which means a lot of people bought them! He is also an actor and has been in several movies and TV shows.

What are Trace Adkins’ social media handles?

One can easily find Trace Adkins across a few major social platforms:

Instagram: He posts updates under the handle @traceadkins. He is also available on X (formerly Twitter): His official profile is simply @TraceAdkins. If your country still hasn’t banned TikTok, then you can follow his content there at @trace_adkins.

The Titans vs the Chargers’ Sunday game will be a violent display of regional pride with enduring stars like Adkins. The audience will surely have a great day with a complete entertainment package.