Who Is Will Campbell’s Girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier? Meet Patriots OT’s Partner

Will Campbell, the former LSU Tigers offensive tackle and now the New England Patriots’ fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, hasn’t hidden where he draws strength from. His cousin Tarver Braddock, who passed away in 2024 in a fire. After getting drafted, Will said, “It’s crazy just the way that God works,” Campbell added. “He sends you so many signs of the person that you lose.”

His climb to the NFL spotlight wasn’t easy. But he credits his support system for this career achievement. Family, friends, and especially Ashlynn Nussmeier. Speaking to US Weekly, he called her “a rock star,” praising her for both her understanding of the game and her ability to handle the sacrifices it demands.

“She’s amazing,” Campbell said. “She has a football background, so she knows what it takes, the sacrifices that have to be made. If she weren’t as good with that type of stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star.” For Campbell, the support system behind the scenes is just as important as what happens on the field — and Ashlynn, with her deep football roots, has become the centerpiece of that foundation.

Who is Ashlynn Nussmeier?

Ashlynn Nussmeier is best known as the girlfriend of LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, but her own background connects deeply to the game. A student at Louisiana State University and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, she also happens to be the sister of Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. That LSU connection alone gives her a unique place in the college football world.

Football runs even deeper in her family. Ashlynn is the daughter of Doug Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator. So, she grew up around the sport, understands its demands, and has seen firsthand the sacrifices it requires. Those experiences help explain why Campbell and others have credited her support as invaluable.

Despite keeping much of her life private, Ashlynn has become a visible supporter of Campbell. She has attended major events like the NFL Draft by his side and often shares emotional posts celebrating his milestones. Fans have taken notice, seeing her as part of Campbell’s journey and as a figure who embodies how love for the game, through family and partnership, shapes the careers of rising NFL stars.

How did Will Campbell and Ashlynn meet?

The love story between Will Campbell and Ashlynn Nussmeier is very much an LSU tale. Their relationship became public in late 2024 when Ashlynn dropped the first Instagram mention in September, followed by Campbell’s post in October. His post mixed highlights from his Tigers season with a standout shot of the two together at Tiger Stadium. A nod that made fans take notice. While little is known about when they first began dating, Ashlynn’s Instagram offers glimpses into their timeline. And of course, her football ties run deep, making her connection with Campbell more than just chance.

What started as a college romance quickly turned into something stronger. As Campbell’s career grew under the LSU spotlight, Ashlynn emerged as a constant presence. From regular gameday support to traveling with him, she’s become part of the picture — not in the background, but as someone who steadies him through the highs and lows. Their bond, rooted in campus life at Baton Rouge, now looks set to stretch beyond Saturdays in Death Valley.

Her appearance alongside Campbell at the NFL Draft felt like a natural next step, signaling their relationship has matured with his career. For Campbell, dating Ashlynn is also about having someone who understands the grind because she’s lived around it all her life. That’s how they met, how they clicked, and why their story stands out: two people tied together not just by LSU, but by a shared language of football that’s part of who they are.