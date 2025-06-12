Why Did Chris Godwin Change His Name? Reason Behind Him Adding ‘Jr.’ Behind His Jersey

Chris Godwin’s presence has been the steady heartbeat of a Buccaneers offense that’s otherwise lived in chaos, from Jameis Winston to Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield. “Change is part of this game,” he’s said before, “but not all change is good.” That quote hits differently now, especially after he turned down a hard run from New England this spring. That’s a reported $30 million offer. A deal that would’ve made him the centerpiece of their passing attack. He could’ve taken the bag.

Instead, he stayed loyal to Tampa. Why? Because for Godwin, the real payoff isn’t just on Sundays—it’s in legacy. And that legacy took center stage when fans noticed something different at OTAs: the back of his jersey now read Godwin Jr. Addition of a three-letter suffix to his name that now carries the weight of two generations. “As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey,” Godwin wrote. “But I also play for the name that’s printed on the back.”

So, why the change? Well, the move wasn’t sudden. It had been building since January 2024, when his father, Rod Christopher Godwin Sr., passed away. “He instilled in me early that I could achieve anything if I worked hard enough and treated people with respect.” Now Godwin carries that teaching with him, literally—every game, every rep, every down.

But here’s what made the timing even more poignant: this year will be his first Father’s Day as a dad himself. “Fatherhood has already been an unbelievable experience… I can only hope that Ace feels the same way about me as I do about my dad.” That’s not just an athlete honoring his roots—that’s a man reshaping what the future looks like, one jersey stitch at a time.

AD

So while the $30 million rejection may grab the headlines, it’s that “Jr.” that carries the real gravity. It’s a statement that echoes beyond football. Beyond stats. Beyond Tampa. “Love you, Pops,” Godwin signed off. And if that doesn’t explain who he’s playing for this season, nothing will.