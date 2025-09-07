Why Was Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Delayed? When Will Week 1 Game In Jacksonville Resume?

The Week 1 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers is currently in a weather delay due to severe weather. The sunny afternoon suddenly turned stormy in the second quarter, prompting the halt of play. Play will not resume until the lightning has moved out of reach of the stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just before the stoppage, the Jaguars had just capitalized on a turnover, scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to 10-3. The Jaguars have been off to a solid start with their offense led by former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence for the 2025 season. On the ground, they are also having a good run as they are averaging a strong 4.8 yards per carry. Rookie sensation Travis Hunter, who was drafted No. 2 overall and is a two-way player, has been a factor on offense so far, logging four receptions for 22 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the storms are expected to continue on for several more hours here in Jacksonville. NFL rules state that a lightning strike within a certain radius of the stadium will trigger at a minimum a 30-minute delay. The clock resets with each new strike. Given this situation and the recent precedent of lengthy weather delays during the Eagles vs. Cowboys game, it could take time before these players are back in action. The high risk of continuing the game with active thunder and lightning would be too great. The priority here is player and fan safety.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!