Will Levis’ Ex Gia Duddy Announces Romance With Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas on Instagram

It was just a couple of weeks ago when Gia Duddy’s “Day in my life vlog” gained traction on social media. Duddy, who dated NFL quarterback Will Levis for a couple of years before their breakup, has sparked rumors about her relationship with the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. However, it seems that the social media influencer is almost confirming her relationship with the receiver.

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Just hours ago, Duddy shared a couple of Instagram stories. In one of them, Duddy seemed to be on a dinner date with food from “Locust.” Subsequent stories showed photo booth strips of Duddy and Iosivas together. In one of the pictures, both Duddy and Iosivas posted side by side, while in another, Duddy could be seen making a peace sign.

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In the middle of one photo booth strip, the new couple apparently shared a kiss. However, Andrei’s face was mostly kept hidden by Duddy’s thumb, as she seemingly soft-launched her new partner.

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The development around Duddy’s seemingly relationship with the Bengals wide receiver gained traction just a couple of weeks after she dropped by the Bengals practice session. Last month, she shared a sneak peek into the Bengals visit in her vlog, including a clip of Iosivas catching a pass.

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Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation about Gia Duddy and Andrei Iosivas dating. Of course, neither of them has released an official statement, but Duddy’s recent social media stories hint that an official announcement may not be far away.

Duddy first gained wider attention and dominated league headlines during the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Tennessee Titans selected her ex-boyfriend, Will Levis. Levis had spent three years at Penn State before he transferred to Kentucky. Per reports, Levis and Duddy first met at Penn State in 2021, but eventually broke up after dating for three years in September 2023.

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Since then, Duddy hasn’t been seen much in the NFL spotlight. But with the 2026 regular season fast approaching, Gia Duddy has once again returned to the spotlight.

The Bengals drafted Andrei Iosivas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 206th overall pick. Across three seasons, the receiver has started 18 of the 50 games he has appeared in.

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In the process, he recorded 1,030 receiving yards on 84 receptions and 12 touchdowns. And now, he’s entering the fourth season of his career with the Bengals, but the receiver has already started making headlines for his off-field dynamics.