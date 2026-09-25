“Would Not Be Alive”: Ryan Clark Reveals Almost Losing His Life if Not for Wife After Sickle Cell Anemia Diagnosis

Fans are aware of Ryan Clark’s more than a decade-long career in the NFL. They have also seen Clark as one of the most successful faces of ESPN. But in his successful journey, there have been bumps in his personal life when he went through a life-threatening medical crisis. However, he has been lucky to have his wife, Yonka, like a pillar of rock in that tough phase. Years later, Clark recalled that dark chapter on Daniel Cormier’s podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“She stood by me. She fought for me when I was sort of just not complacent but trying to be compliant and listen to what people were telling me. And so without her, man, like literally I would not be alive,” shared Clark. “And, you know, it’s the cliché thing to say about someone who’s cared for you that you owe them your life. But in this sense, man, I truly do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark always knew he carried the trait for sickle cell anemia, a genetic blood disorder. But hardly did he expect it to make his life all topsy-turvy. His NFL career took off after the New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent. Everything went well in New York, and he then joined the Washington Redskins in 2004. A year later, he signed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while playing for the Steelers in 2007, during a game in Denver, Clark experienced excruciating pain in his left side.

After being rushed to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a spleen complication stemming from his sickle cell trait and aggravated by the high altitude. He ultimately had both his spleen and gallbladder removed and was barred from participating in any future games in Denver. In that tough phase, Yonka has been his support system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was sick, every night, and this is not an exaggeration, every night my fever would rise to over 103, every night for like a month,” shared Clark. “And we’d change my pajamas, I’d shower, we’d change the sheets, and I’d go back to sleep. And the Steelers were telling me I should be able to play. So, she’d drive me to work. I remember the night after I had the surgery, she actually went to sleep in, like, the little cot in the hospital.”

This support system has defined Clark and Yonka’s partnership for years. Their relationship dates back to their college years at Louisiana State University. Turns out that their initial impression of each other was not good.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with WAGs Redefined, Yonka revealed that she first crossed paths with Clark at her cousin’s high school graduation picnic. She also acknowledged that neither of them had a favorable first impression of the other.

“I just felt like he was this arrogant football player and all the girls were falling all over him; I was not interested. He thought I was the snootiest, meanest girl he’d ever met,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating for years, the couple tied the knot in July 2004 after Clark found his footing in the NFL. Ryan and Yonka have three children together, including daughters Jaden and Loghan and their son Jordan.

Though she prefers to stay out of the public eye, Yonka is often credited by Ryan for helping maintain a sense of balance and stability in their family as he navigates his football and broadcasting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working as a team has helped Clark to evolve in his personal and professional life. In 2012, he founded Ryan Clark’s Cure League to advocate for sickle cell awareness, support patient care, and fund medical research to find a cure. He partnered with UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh’s Vascular Medicine Institute, and the Institute for Transfusion Medicine to launch the foundation.