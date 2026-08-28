“You Don’t Give Up on Playing in the NFL”: Shilo Sanders Sends Defiant Message One Year After Buccaneers Cut Him

About a year ago, Shilo Sanders played his final preseason game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Buffalo Bills. Not only was he ejected during the game, but the Bucs also parted ways with Sanders during roster cuts. Since then, Shilo has faced one constant question: whether he’s returning to the league or has given up on the NFL.

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However, it has become clear that Sanders is frustrated with being asked the same question repeatedly. This time, Shilo made it clear that people should stop asking this “stupid” question, pointing to the lack of calls from NFL teams.

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“You don’t give up on playing in the NFL, bro,” said Sanders when a fan asked whether he had given up on playing in the NFL. “If they don’t call me to get on the team, I cannot play. What do you want me to do? Force them to say, ‘Hey, bro, sign me.’ It don’t work like that. Y’all quit asking me that stupid question. This is stupid. It don’t work like that. Y’all think the NFL is like high school football?”

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Following his collegiate career, Shilo Sanders failed to gain momentum in the NFL. After going undrafted during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent. That stint, however, didn’t materialize into a 53-man roster spot.

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In the preseason finale against the Bills, Shilo threw a punch at the Bills’ Zach Davidson, prompting the Buccaneers to eject him from the game before eventually releasing him ahead of the regular season. Since then, the 26-year-old not only failed to find another NFL team but is also out of shape to play football, as he has stopped training.

While it’s true that Sanders is hoping to receive a call from an NFL team ahead of the 2026 regular season, his chances of playing in the league currently appear slim. However, Shilo, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, has revealed what his next move could be if he doesn’t receive a call from an NFL team within a week.

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“If I don’t get picked up on a team by next week, I’m just gonna go ahead and drop the album, bro,” said Shilo during a recent livestream.

Pivoting to entertainment if a career in football doesn’t work out will not be a surprise to Sanders. The 26-year-old has previously hinted at entering the music industry, just like his dad did back in 1994. In January 2025, Shilo Sanders released his debut hip-hop album Hate 2 Love, featuring tracks like “Fly,” “Change,” and “OMG.”

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At the same time, he has also signed with United Talent Agency to handle all things outside of sports. So, it’s safe to say that Sanders is figuring out how to pivot his career if he doesn’t get an opportunity to play in the NFL. But his recent comments also confirm one thing: He’s still waiting for an NFL team to call him.