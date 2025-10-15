Aaron Glenn Sends Emotional Message to Nick Mangold’s Family After Jets Legend’s Public Appeal for Kidney Donor

Tough news coming out of the football world this week, as former All-Pro center Nick Mangold is facing a major health battle and urgently needs a kidney donor. You can really feel the support pouring in, especially from his old team, the New York Jets.

New York Jets writer, Harrison Glaser, his social media post on X, he shared Aaron Glenn‘s reaction to the news.

“Aaron Glenn opened his recent press conference by sending thoughts and prayers to the Mangold family: Man, it’s just…when you hear about things like that, and to a person like him. He’s a true Jet through and through. It’s hard to hear. Thoughts and prayers to his family,” Glenn said, capturing the sentiments of the entire organization.”

Nick, who’s only 41, recently shared the difficult news on social media. This isn’t a new fight; it actually goes back to a genetic defect he was diagnosed with way back in 2006, which unfortunately turned into full-blown kidney disease. He always knew medication was just a temporary fix. But the need for a transplant arrived a lot sooner than anyone hoped.

Right now, he’s undergoing dialysis and is desperately looking for a new kidney. Since none of his immediate family members are eligible to donate, he’s reaching out publicly to the two communities that were the foundation of his career: the Jets and Ohio State. He’s specifically looking for someone with Type O blood who might be a match.

It’s hard to overstate what a legend he is. Nick was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2006 and played his entire 11-year career with the Jets, becoming one of their most popular players of all time. He also earned seven Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro nods.

Even while facing this huge challenge, Nick and his family are staying focused on keeping a positive outlook for the future. And he has definitely got a lot of people pulling for him.

Jets fans sign the kidney donation form to help Nick Mangold get a transplant

The outpouring of support for the seven-time Pro Bowler shows the immense connection he still holds with the Jets community and the football world at large.

Greg Olsen posted on his X, “Organ donors save lives.” Even Pat McAfee reposted Nick’s request with a praying hands emoji “🙏”.

Jets fans once again proved why they’re among the NFL’s most loyal, rallying behind Nick Mangold long after his 2017 retirement. The Ring of Honor member shared an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. And fans flooded the comments, pledging to sign up as potential donors.

One fan immediately responded with action: “I just signed up. Happy to help if I’m approved. Type O lifelong Jets fan here!” Another Instagram user demonstrated their history of helping the community, commenting, “Just filled out the forms, hopefully they’ll get back soon with when I can go do the blood draw. I do marrow 2x and seeing your pfp and how much you support our community I could do no less than try.”

Those who couldn’t immediately sign up still voiced their profound support. A third user wrote, “If I Was type O, I’d do it in a heartbeat for you brother! Stay strong Good things are no doubt heading your way! 🙏❤️💯”

The athlete’s dual loyalty to the Jets and his alma mater, Ohio State, was reflected by another donor candidate: “Applied! Type O+ go Buckeyes! Wishing nothing but the best for you.” The immense respect for him, seven Pro Bowls, and two-time All-Pro, was echoed by a fan who said, “I submitted my info. Anything for the best center of all time. ✈️💚🙏”

We wish Nick Mangold all the strength in the world as he navigates his urgent health needs. May he make a swift and complete recovery.