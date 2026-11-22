Nothing seems to be changing about former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman’s future with ESPN. Aikman is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, while his booth partner, Joe Buck, has already signed a reported six-year deal.

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As the ongoing rift between Aikman and Buck gains traction, Aikman’s former teammate, Michael Irvin, has now weighed in on the drama and ESPN’s decision not to extend Aikman despite already extending Buck’s contract. Irvin said he had heard, long before this, that ESPN was considering moving on from Aikman, then called splitting up Aikman and Buck a bad decision.

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“I heard long before this, and I won’t say who told me this, that [ESPN] was thinking of getting rid of Troy,” Irvin told Alex Sherman on CNBC Television. “I shrugged it off like, ‘Shut up. Get out of here.’ He’s the best. He’s the best. I don’t care what anybody says. And it’s not because he is my quarterback. He is my quarterback. He is my great friend, one of my best friends, but he’s literally the best at what he does right now. Bar none. Him and Joe Buck are the best.

“I love Joe Buck. I know their relationship. I’ve been with these guys, sat with these guys, ate with these guys, and I know that they’re so close. I’m so sad that it has come to this. I’m sad that it’s come to this after 25 years. And I know how much loyalty and all that matters to Troy, so I’m sad that he’s going through what he’s going through. But he’s simply the best.”

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As the 2026 regular season progresses, it appears increasingly unlikely that Troy Aikman will remain on Monday Night Football beyond the 2026 season. Front Office Sports first reported that Aikman and Buck argued over the latter’s contract extension at SoFi Stadium during the Rams-Bills matchup.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand later added detail, citing sources familiar with the situation. Per Marchand, Aikman had previously spoken with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro about whether Aikman was open to continuing to work with Buck. Aikman was receptive to the idea, but things escalated when he and Buck argued before the matchup.

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“I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract,” Buck reportedly told Aikman.

Since then, Buck and Aikman have continued working together on Monday Night Football, but the tension between the two has been hard to miss during live broadcasts. Amid all this, Irvin has now called out the network after Sherman asked whether separating Buck and Aikman from MNF would be a mistake.

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“Are you serious with everything that Troy and Joe has done for ESPN when they got there, and now the NFL is giving them Super Bowls because they have real credibility after those Monday night boots they had prior to, you know what those boots were like. So I think it’s absolutely a bad decision,” Irvin added. “It’s not a mistake. That’s a bad decision. There’s a difference. Mistakes, you stumble, ‘Oh, I mistakenly did this.’ No. ‘Yeah, I made a bad decision.’ The night you know that’s the difference. That’s a bad decision.”

ESPN has signed Buck to a six-year, $108 million deal. Aikman’s camp, meanwhile, tried to negotiate a new deal with the network, but ESPN reportedly put those discussions on hold until after the Super Bowl. And while the network has remained confident that the ongoing rift won’t affect the quality of its Monday Night Football broadcasts, Pitaro has called out the media narratives surrounding the situation.

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“Look, Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football. When I say us, they’ve done a great job for ESPN, the league, the game, and most importantly, for fans. Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” he said.

“But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl.”

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For now, ESPN is preparing to broadcast its first Super Bowl on February 14, 2027. While Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are set to call the game, it remains to be seen whether the duo will stay together in the booth beyond this season or whether ESPN will look to find a new partner for Buck.