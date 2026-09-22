After Peyton Manning’s ESPN Show Tanks, Network Announces New Show With Broncos Legend

It is a big year for ESPN. The network is preparing to host the Super Bowl, has extended Joe Buck’s contract for several more years, and could soon have Troy Aikman back under a new deal. Amid all that momentum, however, one of its biggest shows has hit a notable dip in viewership. The ManningCast opened the season with just 705,000 viewers during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Primetime matchup.

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But ESPN is already expanding Peyton Manning’s role with a new show alongside former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly. Per reports, ESPN is partnering with Omaha Productions and NFL Films to bring an original series, “The Breakdown with Peyton and Kuechly.” The show is all set to debut on October 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

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“I’m thrilled to continue The Breakdown with Luke Kuechly,” said Manning. “Luke and I competed on opposite sides of the ball, which wasn’t always fun for me. I’m glad we’re on the same team now. Luke is one of the smartest defensive players I’ve ever been around, and I’m looking forward to learning from him as we build this show.”

The new series will roll out with 11 episodes, giving fans a weekly look at some of the NFL’s biggest games. Episodes will be released on Fridays through the ESPN App, with select installments also making their way to ESPN’s television lineup. Manning and Kuechly will initially focus on previewing eight Monday Night Football matchups before shifting their attention to the playoffs.

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The duo will then cover the Wild Card and Divisional Round before wrapping up the series with a special episode focused on Super Bowl LXI, which will mark the network’s first-ever Super Bowl production.

“Peyton’s preparation and understanding of the game are second to none, so I’m excited to sit down with him each week and look at the Monday Night matchup from both sides of the ball,” said Kuechly. “We want to help fans understand the details that can decide a game — the players, schemes, and how we’d approach preparing for them — while keeping the conversation fun and accessible.”

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The announcement carries weight for both Manning and ESPN, considering The ManningCast has experienced a significant viewership decline. The latest Week 1 numbers provide a very strong basis for the major drop.

The 2026 ManningCast debut on September 14, featuring Broncos-Chiefs, drew 705,000 viewers on ESPN2, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. That was only about 3% of the 23.2 million people who watched the game across the relevant broadcasts/platforms.

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The contrast is especially notable because the actual Monday Night Football game was a ratings success. Broncos-Chiefs drew 23.2 million viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game and its third-most-watched MNF game ever under ESPN’s current era.

Moreover, the 705,000 figure isn’t an isolated figure. In 2024, ESPN said the ManningCast was averaging 982,000 viewers through its first seven broadcasts. That included a 1.4 million-viewer episode for Saints-Chiefs. The trend, however, subsequently deteriorated.

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Per reports, no ManningCast episode in the 2025 season reached 1 million viewers, with only two broadcasts exceeding 900,000 and three falling below 600,000.

That doesn’t mean ESPN is abandoning the show. ESPN has brought the ManningCast back for its sixth season, expanded it to 11 regular-season games, introduced “Manning Mode,” and plans to have Peyton and Eli do an alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LXI. And now, the network has also announced a new original series with Manning: The Breakdown with Peyton and Kuechly.