Alix Earle’s Ex-BF Makes First Career Move Amid Relationship Rumors With Former Pats Teammate Tom Brady

Braxton Berrios has been in the spotlight for a few weeks now. This time, it’s not about football. While the wide receiver and return specialist continues preparing for the postseason with the Houston Texans, his name has stayed in public conversations following his breakup with social media influencer Alix Earle last month. Since then, Berrios appears to be shifting the narrative with a career move in the investment world.

“Florida Funders is hosting the FLF Venture Summit 2026 on February 26 at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida, with TradedVC as the official media partner,” Florida Funders captioned on IG.

That transition became clearer this week when Florida Funders announced that the FLF Venture Summit 2026 will take place on February 26 at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida, with TradedVC serving as the official media partner. Among the featured speakers listed for the event was Berrios, introduced not just as an NFL player but as a professional athlete and investor.

The post also emphasized that, alongside Florida Funders’ existing network of investors and portfolio founders, the summit is expanding its capital base with partners focused on backing the next generation of tech-driven companies in 2026.

The speaker lineup reinforces that vision. The event will feature a mix of public leaders, operators, and investors. Think of Francis X. Suarez, Melissa Medina of eMerge Americas, Peter Walker of Carta, Geoff Woo of Anti Fund, Rohan Shah of Extend, Drew Weatherford of Weatherford Capital, Tony DiBenedetto of Think Big for Kids, David Politis of Not Another CEO, and Berrios himself.

At its core, the FLF Venture Summit is a founder-first event. It’s designed as a one-day, in-person gathering aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs building high-growth technology or tech-enabled companies. The format brings together seasoned founders, startup advisors, angel investors, and venture capitalists for practical sessions, focused programming, and intentional networking.

For Berrios, the appearance fits a broader pattern. Away from football, he has quietly built a track record as an investor. Back in 2021, when Berrios played for the Jets, he participated as an angel investor in Arena Innovation Corp. The company raised $5.2 million in seed funding. His involvement placed him alongside other early backers betting on the connected fitness space at a formative stage.

He later appeared again on the investor side during Betr’s $50 million Series A round in 2022. While individual check sizes were never disclosed publicly, Berrios was listed among the participating backers. This further reinforces his ongoing presence in startup investing rather than a one-off experiment. And if seen through that lens, Berrios’ role at the FLF Venture Summit feels consistent.

As Berrios enters 2026, the Texans wideout appears to be expanding his investment footprint at the same time he continues his NFL career. Meanwhile, his former girlfriend Earle has remained in the public eye as well. Following her split with Berrios, she’s now under the spotlight for her connections to former New England Patriots quarterback and Berrios’s former teammate, Tom Brady.

Alix Earle welcomes 2026 amid a rumored connection with Tom Brady

Most recently, it wasn’t just an Instagram caption that caught attention. Earle was thrust back into the spotlight based on how she celebrated the new year. The 26-year-old influencer was reportedly spotted with Tom Brady at a New Year’s Eve event in St. Barths on December 31.

“2026, we have arrived,” Alix Earle wrote while sharing her first Instagram post of the new year.

Videos from the party soon made their way across social media, showing Brady and Earle talking closely and dancing together. The clips didn’t take long to go viral. Not long after the footage began circulating, unnamed sources spoke to Star Magazine, offering their version of what unfolded at the event.

“Tom and Alix were all over each other,” per sources. “She couldn’t keep her hands off him. He kept leaning in, whispering in her ear. It looked like they kissed. She was rubbing his back really affectionately. The PDA was off the charts. They didn’t care who was watching.”

The rumored Brady-Earle connection surfaced just weeks after Earle’s breakup with Braxton Berrios. According to US Weekly, the split was mutual, with distance cited as the primary issue. Earle was reportedly spending more time in Los Angeles, while Berrios is based in Florida in the off-season.

As of now, neither Brady nor Earle has addressed the rumors publicly. Still, that hasn’t slowed the conversation. Social media speculation continues to swirl, fueled by the viral clips and anonymous insider accounts, even without any official confirmation.