Bankrupt Antonio Brown Lists Tampa Bay Property on Market for $4 Million

Over a storied 12-year career, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume that earned him around $100 million in the NFL, according to what he claims. However, that wealth seems to have now vanished, with the wide receiver now losing his mansion for just $4million. While this newest development in a series of financial and legal troubles involving the player may look simple on the surface, it is far more complicated behind the scenes.

The Odessa home, set along Lake Keystone, was bought by Brown in 2021 for $2.925 million, just a couple of months after he signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Buccaneers. Over time, property records show the house didn’t stay directly in his name, moving instead through a network of LLCs and trusts tied to him.

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The situation escalated after his initial 2024 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was later converted to Chapter 7, allowing a court-appointed trustee to pursue asset liquidation, including forcing the sale of the mansion. That ownership trail eventually led to a turning point in 2025, when Brown agreed to give up the property as part of his bankruptcy case, according to Bloomberg Law.

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At the time, he was facing roughly $2.93 million in debt owed to eight creditors, including a $1.2 million liability linked to an assault lawsuit. Under the guidance of Smith & Associates Real Estate, the sale of the home serves as a primary vehicle for Brown to settle his mounting debts.

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As for the estate, it is built for comfortable luxury living. It features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but perhaps most notable is the garage space, which can accommodate up to 11 vehicles. At the heart of the home is a professional-grade kitchen outfitted with a Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, and a built-in Miele coffee system.

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Beyond the interior, the grounds offer a private dock, a lakeside pool, and a spa, alongside a separate guest suite featuring its own coffee bar and spa-style bathroom.

Additional listing details highlight soaring ceilings, a winding staircase, expansive natural lighting, and over 2,000 square feet of unfinished space intended for customization. The property has been listed at $3,999,999 through Smith & Associates Real Estate, with agent Nicholas Buchanan overseeing the sale.

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But at the bottom of it all, it’s natural to wonder what exactly went wrong for a player who once had it all.

Revisiting Antonio Brown’s fall from $100 million to the path of bankruptcy

The former NFL star shared the details of his massive financial downfall himself. In 2024 court documents, Brown claimed to have only $50,000 or less in remaining assets. He admitted on the One Night With Steiny podcast in May of 2024 that he “blew everything,” attributing the loss to a mix of heavy spending and legal troubles.

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“I think I made $100 million, if you count off the field and everything,” Brown said. “I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? I spent all of it. I blew all my money. I blew everything,” he said.

While Brown’s career earnings were high, experts suggest that taxes and fees likely left him with closer to $50 million by the time he retired in 2021. When discussing where all that money went, Brown claimed that a large portion was set aside to protect his children and future descendants.

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“The people I had in my life, they just took the money that I made in the NFL, and they didn’t make the money mines no more,” Brown explained. “They put that away for my family, generations, and trusts, and then threw it out there. So whatever I made in football, I just saved it for my family, my generation, my kids.”

Antonio Brown has faced numerous legal troubles since 2018, which was also one of the reasons for his retirement in 2022. His issues escalated from civil lawsuits to serious felony charges, including the latest one, an attempted murder warrant in 2025.

That case stems from a May 2025 incident outside a boxing event in Miami, where prosecutors allege Brown discharged a firearm during an altercation. Brown has pleaded not guilty and maintains he acted in self-defense, invoking Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. After being extradited back to the United States, he was released on bond under conditions that include house arrest and GPS monitoring, with limited in-state travel permitted for work.

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He has also stated that a constant stream of lawsuits and expensive lawyer fees has drained his accounts. His debts aren’t just limited to large settlements; reports show he owes money for everything from high-end credit card balances to a small $296 bill for a plumber. With all these lingering issues, Brown is trying to get back on track by trying his luck in music, but whether it works out for him remains to be seen.