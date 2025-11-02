Legendary Browns QB Wants Change In Cleveland as Shedeur Sanders Delivers on Promise

Entering Week 9, the Cleveland Browns’ offense remains a league-worst 32nd in PFF rankings. Despite putting rookie Dillon Gabriel under center, the 2-6 team has only gone from averaging 14 points per game under the now-traded Joe Flacco to 17.5 points per game. But while HC Kevin Stefanski continues to stick with his third-round pick, Browns’ legendary QB Bernie Kosar has given his vote of confidence to the backup QB Shedeur Sanders to bring about change in Berea.

“When Shedeur gets his chance, the stuff people were worried about, the personality, the way he galvanizes and does things uniquely, that’s absolutely only chance possible, because it’s too tough now,” Kosar said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show this weekend.

“Yeah he fires me up. I wanna play better,” the 61-year-old added further when asked if Shedeur could be a spark that helps the players play better.

Since entering Berea as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has constantly improved his game and climbed up the depth chart. With Flacco’s departure to Cincinnati, he even became the backup QB behind Gabriel. But after four starts for the latter and things still not working in favor of the Browns, no update on when the Colorado alum can play has come out.

His back issues made the matter worse. After Week 7, he was put on the injury list as questionable. But in Week 8, when Stefanski thought he might suit up if required, his pregame warmups showed he wasn’t ready to return. He was consequently put on inactive against the Patriots.

“Honestly, my focus is where we are right now. … That’s (changing Sanders to QB1) not my focus,” Stefanski said after losing in Foxborough.

While the head coach has plainly denied answering to any potential QB changes, the Browns’ OC Tommy Rees has ensured that Sanders is getting reps in alternative ways.

“There’s a lot of walk-through reps that go around, there’s a lot of learning opportunities that go around, there’s reps built into practice that are still game-plan reps that might not be with the first group all the time,” Rees said. “So, definitely using all the resources we have to make sure that we maximize it.”

Previously, owner Jimmy Haslam had mentioned that while he doesn’t decide the roster’s depth chart, the team plans to see both the rookies play before the 2026 NFL Draft to make future decisions.

The Browns have two first-round picks – their own and the one obtained from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Already, the top brass had made rounds in college football games to scout their options. With only nine more games to go, it becomes urgent for the two rookies to show what they are capable of.

Interestingly, Bernie Kosar had always been confident in the Browns’ rookies since they entered Cleveland. Back in May, he gave props to the two for their confidence, mentioning that he is especially excited to see how Sanders will perform.

For one, Shedeur Sanders already understands what he needs to do, and that’s why he made an unusual decision as the Browns head into their Week 9 bye.

Shedeur Sanders’ promise

The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting the Arizona on Saturday for their Homecoming Game. However, they will be missing the one former key member who lit up the Folsom Field almost every Saturday. Days ago, on a live, Sanders confirmed that he would not be returning to Colorado for a reunion. Instead, he will be staying in Cleveland to focus on his recovery and training. He backed up his words further by sharing a photo of the training ground on his now-deleted Instagram story, suggesting he’s keeping his word and working hard.

Although it might be a puzzling decision for many, for a developing player, this kind of commitment is essential. Staying put ensures he maintains mental readiness and is fully prepared for when he gets physically healthy and potentially earns the call to be the signal caller in the future. For now, he is sidelined with a back injury, but Sanders assured that he is feeling good and further stated, “I got treatment out here. I gotta get ready. Big ready.”

Update: Turns out Sanders was simply trying to surprise everyone. Although he practiced before, he flew to Colorado for the homecoming game and to see his former team and father, Coach Deion Sanders.

Even though there have been speculations about his move to some other team, like the Jets, he has clarified that he hasn’t been thinking about a trade as of now. All he is focused on is working hard in silence so that he can deliver promising results to his team. The Browns will fly to MetLife Stadium next to face Aaron Glenn’s Jets in Week 10.