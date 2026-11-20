Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have been two of the cornerstones of the New England Patriots dynasty. Kraft’s decision to bring Belichick in as the franchise’s next head coach ultimately produced six Super Bowl wins, nine Super Bowl appearances, and the second-most combined regular-season and playoff wins. Still, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that both Kraft and Belichick have yet to receive the recognition their efforts warrant.

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Kraft, despite being eligible for over a decade and becoming a finalist for the first time earlier this year, hasn’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Belichick, meanwhile, was snubbed in his first year of eligibility.

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Naturally, several factors gained traction as possible reasons for the Hall overlooking the former head coach, including the Spygate and Deflategate scandals. However, last year’s snub, particularly Belichick’s, drew significant criticism. Even so, hope hasn’t faded for either the coach or the owner.

Belichick and Kraft have been named Hall of Fame finalists for the second straight year, the Hall announced Thursday. Belichick advanced from the coach subcommittee, while Kraft advanced from the contributor subcommittee to be considered for the Class of 2027.

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Per ESPN, “They will join 13 players, from all eras, to be chosen in the coming weeks by the Hall’s Board of Selectors. Those 15 candidates, all considered and voted on together, will be trimmed to the Hall’s Class of 2027 in the weeks before the Super Bowl.”

Belichick was selected from the coaching group that included Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. Kraft, meanwhile, beat out Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams, and John Wooten.

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Now, Kraft and Belichick will be required to get 80% of the votes from the selectors for their enshrinement. But at the same time, this year’s process is dramatically different, especially after Belichick’s snub in the Class of 2026.

Belichick finished his NFL-head coaching career with 333 wins, including the regular season and playoffs, six Super Bowl championships as Patriots head coach, two more rings as the New York Giants defensive coordinator, nine Super Bowl appearances, 17 division championships, nine AFC Championships, three AP NFL Coach of the Year honors, and a career head-coaching record of 333-178.

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So when the news broke in January 2026 that Belichick would not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the reaction was immediate. ESPN reported that Belichick needed 40 of the 50 votes and fell short. Four sources with firsthand knowledge of the outcome told ESPN that he had not reached the threshold.

Belichick was subsequently informed by a Hall representative. Sources who spoke with him described him as “puzzled” and “disappointed.”

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The strange part, however, was that Belichick was actually a finalist. He reached the final selection meeting. The Hall’s 2026 process involved a 50-person Selection Committee. The committee had to consider modern-era player candidates, senior candidates, a contributor candidate, and the coaching candidate. The final vote required 80% approval, but Bill Belichick failed to reach the threshold.

Per ESPN’s report, Belichick’s involvement in the Patriots’ controversies was discussed during the Hall deliberations. In 2007, the Patriots were caught videotaping the New York Jets’ defensive signals from an unauthorized location. The league fined New England $250,000, stripped the team of a first-round pick, and fined the head coach $500,000.

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Then in 2015, the Patriots were again punished following the investigation into underinflated footballs. The consequences included a $1 million Patriots fine, loss of two draft picks, and Tom Brady’s four-game suspension. At the same time, the Bill Polian controversy became one of the most intriguing elements of the story.

Polian, the Hall of Fame executive who had been a major rival of Belichick and the Patriots during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, was reportedly involved in the deliberations. ESPN reported that the idea of making Belichick wait a year had been floated during the discussions, with Polian reportedly connected to that conversation. Polian subsequently denied that he personally advocated for Belichick to wait.

However, as the controversy surrounding Bill Belichick’s snub gained traction, the Hall of Fame released an official statement.

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“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026,” the Hall said in January. “It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

“”Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection

process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

Robert Kraft, on the other hand, became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He had already been considered for years, but 2026 was the first time he was named a finalist. However, just like Belichick, Kraft also came short of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

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And now that both the owner and the coach are named as the finalists for the second straight year, the Hall has made significant changes to the selection committee. Unlike last year, the committee included 25 selectors with 3 alternatives. The committee will consider 15 candidates, including Kraft and Belichick, and will trim it down to 7.

Subsequently, the selectors can vote for six of the seven. Any candidate receiving at least 80% approval will be elected. The Class of 2027 will have between three and seven inductees. However, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft standing side by side for a potential induction is certainly ironic.

The duo enjoyed two decades of success in the NFL. However, the end of their partnership was far from ideal. For most of the Patriots dynasty, Robert Kraft gave Belichick an extraordinary amount of authority over football operations. That arrangement worked spectacularly while New England was winning.

But after Tom Brady left following the 2019 season, the relationship became increasingly strained. The Patriots went 29-38 after Brady’s departure, made the playoffs only once, and had no postseason victory from 2020-2023. The nadir came in 2023, when New England finished 4-13.

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Subsequently, Kraft said after Belichick’s departure that the organization had become too dependent on one person having control over essentially everything.

“I’ve had experience running different businesses and trying to develop a team. Think about it, when you have someone like Bill who’s had control over every decision, every coach we hired. The organization reports to him on the draft. How much money we spend, every decision has been his. We’ve always supported him,” he said. “To then take some of that power away and give it to someone else, accountability is important to me…Where he had the responsibility and someone else takes it, it’s going to set up confusion…It wouldn’t work, in my opinion.”

In early 2024, Belichick and the Patriots announced that they were parting ways after 24 seasons. Bill Belichick then went to UNC as the next head coach, but his rocky partnership with Kraft and how his tenure at the Patriots ended once again became a topic of conversation.

After becoming the head coach at UNC, Belichick restricted Patriots scouts from attending UNC practices. In September 2025, ESPN reported that North Carolina and Belichick had barred Patriots personnel from accessing the Tar Heels’ program.

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A source with direct knowledge said UNC general manager Michael Lombardi and pro liaison Frantzy Jourdain informed the Patriots that they would be banned the day before a Patriots scout was scheduled to visit in August.

Belichick, meanwhile, confirmed it himself.

“It’s clear that I’m not welcome there around their facility, so they’re not welcome at ours,” he said.

But fast forward to now, and both Belichick and Kraft have returned to the spotlight once again. This time, however, it is not about their rocky relationship or their Hall of Fame snub. Instead, the two have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

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After everything they accomplished together in New England, it remains to be seen whether their legacies will finally receive the ultimate recognition and whether their names will finally be enshrined in Canton.